F1 British GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix.
George Russell starts from pole position, having led an all-British 1-2-3 in qualifying at Silverstone.
Eight-time British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton joins his Mercedes team-mate on the front row, with Lando Norris starting third for McLaren and he is joined by reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen – just seven days on from their clash at the Austrian GP.
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
- Hamilton wins a record-breaking ninth British Grand Prix
- Verstappen second; Norris third in mixed conditions
- Hamilton ends a 945-day wait to win since his 2021 Saudi Arabian GP
With the British GP in the books, it means the 2024 F1 season has enjoyed six different winners across the opening 12 rounds. Verstappen's lead in the standings is up to 84 points over Norris, and he's still the marker to beat given he's claimed seven wins and all three sprint wins so far, but every race looks an open fight now.
The podium trio and Bono get busy with the fizzy! That was the British GP - one to remember.
Hamilton is able to compose himself again with the German national anthem played for Mercedes. Still draped in the Union Jack flag, he is awarded the beautiful gold British GP trophy.
Hamilton comes out on to the podium with race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington who will take the constructors' trophy for Mercedes. The British anthem rings out and that triggers some more tears from Hamilton.
In the cooldown room, unsurprisingly, Norris looks very downbeat and his mood isn't helped by Hamilton asking why he didn't opt for the medium tyres on the final stop... Norris gives a dejected sigh and nods. Was that when the race was won and lost?
Hamilton on his ninth British GP win: "I'm still crying! Since 2021, every day getting up, trying to fight, and to train and to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. This is my last British GP with this team so I wanted to win this so much for them. I love them so much. All the hard work they've been putting in. I'm forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and all our partners. And to our incredible fans, I could see you all lap by lap coming around and there is no greater feeling to finish at the front here."
Verstappen on just missing out on victory: "We just didn't have the pace today, I was slowly dropping back when it mattered at the beginning. It really wasn't looking great at one point, I was thinking are we going to finish fifth, sixth, but we made the right calls. Every time the right lap. And then the team's call for the hard slick was the right one and helped me out. So that is why we finished second today."
Norris on third place: "First of all, congrats to Lewis. That crucial decision at the end, he just did a better job, so hats off to him and Mercedes, they deserve it. It was tough. It was fun battling these guys and these tricky conditions, risking a lot, on a knife-edge. So many things good, but a few let downs today. As a team I don't think we did a good enough job we should've done. Still, lovely to be on the podium at Silverstone."
Hamilton gets a big hug from his dad Anthony and is sobbing his heart out. That one meant so much to him. Now he's off to the wave to the fans in the grandstands.
Russell is the first to congratulate Hamilton as he pulls into parc ferme. Hamilton, still in tears, takes a moment to compose himself before climbing onto his car and holds the British flag up to the crowd.
Hamilton is handed a British flag and waves it to the crowd from his Mercedes cockpit. These will be famous images in years to come.
Hamilton is in tears on the cooldown lap. It is his first win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, while Mercedes went almost two years without a win and now has two in seven days. What a race.
Hamilton takes the win by 1.4s from Verstappen and Norris completes the podium in third. Piastri takes fourth ahead of Sainz, who did get the fastest lap bonus point.
Hamilton wins the British GP! That's his ninth home win of his F1 career! The most of any driver at the same race and at the same track. History is made!
The crowd is roaring on Hamilton to the finish. He rounds Copse with a 2.1s lead... he is so close!
Final lap! Hamilton leads Verstappen by 2.5s. He is within touching distance of a long-awaited win.
Norris is out of this victory fight as he drops 3s off Verstappen. Meanwhile Sainz pits from fifth for a freebie attack for the fastest lap point.
Hamilton laps Perez and, for now, is doing just enough to keep Verstappen at bay. The gap is 2.8s with two laps to go.
Three laps to go and the gap is 3.2s. How are the nerves?
At the start of lap 49 Verstappen, who also takes the fastest lap, is 3.3s off Hamilton. Does the Red Bull driver have enough laps to catch the Mercedes?
Verstappen uses DRS down the Hangar straight and goes around the outside of Norris to take second place at Stowe.
Sargeant is rapidly closing on Tsunoda for the final points-paying position, but the gap is 9.5s.
Piastri sets the fastest lap of the race on the mediums... oh how Norris will wish he had that set on right now.
Verstappen is in DRS range of Norris as lap 48 starts. Five to go.
Hamilton leads by 2.7s, but Norris is only 1.3s ahead of Verstappen. If Norris and Verstappen take time off each other, that could give Hamilton the cushion to win this race.