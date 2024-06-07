F1 Canadian GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Friday's action from the ninth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 returns to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve where all eyes will be on Red Bull and how the RB20 is able to ride the kerbs after Max Verstappen conceded that finding a fix would 'take time'.
With McLaren and Ferrari noticeably closing the points gap in both the drivers' and constructors' championships, the Montreal race presents a chance to add further pressure to current leaders, Red Bull.
FP1 starts at 18:30 BST (13:30 local time) followed by FP2 at 22:00 BST (17:00 local time).
By: Haydn Cobb
- Norris topped FP1 with a late slick tyre run after heavy rain and hail fell in Montreal
- Alonso was fastest in FP2 on a drying track, before it rained again
Here's the full report on FP2, as Alonso went quickest before the rain arrived.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
A good day for both Aston Martin drivers, but a difficult one for Verstappen. How will it play out over the rest of the weekend?
So, Alonso takes top spot in FP2, almost half a second faster than Russell. Then comes Stroll, Leclerc and Ricciardo.
But this session has been very useful for the drivers to learn the resurfaced track and how it changes in the differing conditions - we've had it all today!
Into the closing stages and it is nowhere near dry enough to challenge the best lap times, so Alonso's leading effort is safe for this session.
The track is drying out again, not enough for slick tyres yet, but are very close to the crossover point.
"Can this Ferrari get out of the way? Again! Every single day," Albon laments over team radio, as he has to back out at the final chicane to avoid a clash.
Red Bull has confirmed an ERS fault on Verstappen's car which has put him out of the session.
Leclerc slides into a 180-degree spin at the hairpin but he styles it out by turning it into a doughnut to get himself facing the right way again. He's a Monaco GP winner now, he can do stuff like that.
Plenty of track action once again, with everyone on the intermediates. Meanwhile, Norris has been put under investigation for failing to take to the escape road at the final corner from earlier in the session.
Ocon, who missed the earlier wet running with Doohan in his car on FP1 rookie duties, is joined by Alonso, Stroll and Norris who are all on intermediate tyres.
Right on cue, Ocon heads out on the intermediates to test out conditions. It is definitely wet again - not as bad as the start of FP1, but it is drifting towards that way.
Everyone is still in the garages, hoping for this rain to pass, in order to use the final 20 minutes for some high fuel running.
The Red Bull mechanics have got the dentist drill out on Verstappen's car and get to work underneath the sidepod.
While Verstappen isn't missing much due to the rain, it looks like his session is over. He's left the Red Bull garage and the car is up on the jacks with investigations ongoing on his engine.
The wind and rain has returned once again and that has sent everyone back into the pits.
Verstappen is still stuck in the garage as Red Bull gets to work trying to fix the issue with his F1 car. The Dutch driver has completed just four laps in this session and is losing out on the long run data.
For the second time in this session Hamilton gets baulked by a Ferrari driver going into the final chicane. Does Ferrari just need to make bigger mirrors?
On the track, DRS has been re-enabled and normal grip conditions are declared again. Alonso's leading effort is a 1m15.810s which is seven-tenths quicker than Leclerc.
Verstappen pits with a smoking Red Bull and he has to take care getting out of the car, with the mechanics avoiding touching the car in case there is an electrical issue.
Albon asks for too much power out of the final corner and just about avoids sending his Williams into a spin. At the front, Alonso improves again with a 1m17.835s.
Hamilton has to check up going into the final chicane for a slow-moving Sainz, but a replay shows the Ferrari trying to avoid a groundhog! That'd be an interesting excuse if it got to the stewards, but thankfully the little furry creature escapes unscathed.
That hasn't stopped the lap time improvements, as Alonso returns to the top with a 1m18.662s from Stroll by 1.1s.
Magnussen catches a slide into Turn 8 and then practically everyone runs on at the hairpin as the rain gets heavier. DRS has been disabled and low grip conditions have been declared.
Alonso posts a 1m20.599s to go top from Ricciardo on a 1m20.704s just as the rain returns.
Gasly remains on top with a 1m20.789s - one-tenth up on nearest challenger Russell. But every driver is trying to gauge conditions to avoid overdoing it in the slippery parts of the track and wrecking their sessions.
Zhou dives back into the pits as he reports it is too dry for inters. This is turning into an odd session, a wet track only suitable for dry tyres.