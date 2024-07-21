F1 takes on a double-header dash before the summer break, starting in Hungary before a trip to Spa-Francorchamps, following the thrilling recent trio of races concluded by Lewis Hamilton’s emotional British GP triumph.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying in Budapest, with Max Verstappen lurking from third on the grid.

Who will take victory? The race gets under way at 3pm BST.