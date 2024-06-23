F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
Lando Norris will start a Formula 1 Grand Prix from pole position for the second time after pipping Max Verstappen in qualifying, with the Mercedes pair of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on the second row.
After a tough season, Alpine start with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon in P7 and 8.
The Spanish Grand Prix will get under way at 3pm local time (2pm BST).
Leaderboard
1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Norris, McLaren
3. Hamilton, Mercedes
4. Russell, Mercedes
5. Leclerc, Ferrari
6. Sainz, Ferrari
7. Piastri, McLaren
8. Perez, Red Bull
9. Gasly, Alpine
10. Ocon, Alpine
Summary
- Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix by 2.2s from McLaren polesitter Lando Norris
- Lewis Hamilton scored his first podium of the season for Mercedes in third
- George Russell finishes fourth after jumping to the lead from P4 at the start
And with that, it's time to say goodbye for today, but we'll see you again in one week for the Austrian Grand Prix. Until then, here's the full report to recap all the action from Barcelona.
Receiving his trophy, Norris moves to second in the standings for the first time in his F1 career. Disappointment, but those are the high standards he now operates at.
The anthems have played, Verstappen lifts the trophy and receives his winner's medal. We've seen this one before...
But that was hard work.
In the cooldown room, Verstappen says he was watching Norris being held up by Russell in the middle stint - giving the defensive work of Mercedes a thumbs up.
Just as Verstappen's post-race reaction was telling, the fact that Norris and McLaren appear unsatisfied about finishing second says a lot about how far they have come as a team now.
A proper flying celebration from Verstappen there. That looks like it meant more than some others. Both driver and team are now being forced to work hard for their success now.
"Great job guys. What a great surprise to come here and get these points. Let's keep pushing. We're nearly there."
Hamilton reacts to his first top-three finish of the 2024 season.
"I should have won but I f****d up the start," conceded Norris. He knows that was one that got away from him today.
"They were definitely quicker than us out there today but we executed everything well," says Verstappen.
The early move on Russell was crucial.
Sainz, Piastri, Perez, Gasly and Ocon round out the points.
Hamilton is on the podium for the first time this season as Russell and Leclerc complete the top five.
And through goes the Mexican for eighth.
Verstappen wins the Spanish Grand Prix from Norris.
Onto the last lap and Leclerc has closed onto the rear of Russell's Mercedes. It'll take a bold move to make a position now.
Perez is now all over the pack of Gasly onto the final lap.
Another move for Ricciardo, this time on Bottas. A good move on the outside of the Sauber gives him 15th.
Five laps remain and 4.9s separates the lead pair. Hamilton is also safe in third. Leclerc is closing on Russell but may well run out of time to try for a pass.
Albon: "What the hell was that."
"It's ok on our side."
"Don't tell me it's ok."
Yikes.
Some positive news for RB, Ricciardo gets past Magnussen. Bad news, that's for 16th only.
Barring anything extraordinary, Alpine looks set for a double points finish. Gasly is 14 seconds down on Piastri and five seconds up on Perez to hold eighth, while Ocon is comfortably 10th.
After you sir...Sainz pulls aside to allow Leclerc through into P5. He's 6s off Russell so catching the Mercedes could be a struggle.
11 laps to go and Verstappen has found an answer to Norris' pace. Perhaps we were being overly optimistic of something happening.
Here goes Alonso - again, it's an candy-from-baby move into T1.
The closest battle on track between Zhou and Alonso for P12. Both are on hard tyres and the Aston Martin is half a second down on the Sauber.