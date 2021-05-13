Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1 Next / F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules
Formula 1 News

McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car

Co-author:
Filip Cleeren

McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl says his Formula 1 team wil continue to update its 2021 car in a bid to defeat Ferrari, despite the lure of switching its full development to 2022.

McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car

McLaren enjoyed a solid start to the season, holding third in the constructors' championship after four races.

The team introduced incremental updates at the Portuguese and Spanish Grands Prix as it battles with Ferrari for the best of the rest title behind Mercedes and Red Bull.

Despite all F1 teams having to increasingly shift resources towards the all-new 2022 rules package, McLaren's technical team, led by technical director James Key, is still planning to add further upgrades to its MCL35M.

"If you look since the first test this year onwards we simply tried to continuously bring updates to the car, to make continuously steps forward with the performance," team principal Seidl said at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"We've also brought upgrades for example to Portimao, we've brought updates for the car also here in free practice. And our plan is to still bring further updates also in the coming races."

Seidl explained that a decision to fully switch its development team to next year "isn't far away" and that further updates will largely revolve around "low-hanging fruit", smaller upgrades that can bring clear performance benefits without needing large resources to implement.

Read Also:

"At the same time it's also clear that we are not far away from switching over completely the entire team, entire development team, to fully focusing on next year's car," the German added.

"So I still think it will depend in the end if there's still any low hanging fruit around for this year's car in terms of development, which we then want to further explore.

"But overall I think James [Key] has a clear idea of when he wants to fully switch over to next year."

Seidl conceded that bringing further upgrades to this year's car will be crucial if his team wants to beat Ferrari to third in the championship, given the fact that the Scuderia outperformed the Woking squad in Barcelona.

"It's obviously a very tight battle, especially with Ferrari, and it's simply important to make sure we keep bringing upgrades to the car in the next races in order to keep this battle of P3 alive."

shares
comments

Related video

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

Previous article

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

Next article

F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules

F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1

Trending

1
IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

12h
2
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

3
Formula 1

Tech analysis: F1’s 2021 changes by the numbers

4
Formula 1

Reutemann in stable condition after latest medical procedure

17h
Latest news
F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules
Formula 1

F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules

30m
McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car
Formula 1

McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car

46m
Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1
Formula 1

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

14h
Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

14h
Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points
Formula 1

Vettel: I’m lacking the pace to fight for points

14h
Latest videos
Converting to a Two-Stop Strategy EXPLAINED! | 2021 Spanish GP F1 Race Debrief 12:57
Formula 1
1h

Converting to a Two-Stop Strategy EXPLAINED! | 2021 Spanish GP F1 Race Debrief

4 Things We'd Change To Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Formula 1 05:30
Formula 1
15h

4 Things We'd Change To Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Formula 1

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP 05:58
Formula 1
16h

Baku rules out F1 race date swap with Turkish GP

Spain Post GP; F1 2022 BIOFUELS with Petronas' Giuseppe D'Arrigo 17:23
Formula 1
19h

Spain Post GP; F1 2022 BIOFUELS with Petronas' Giuseppe D'Arrigo

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests 00:39
Formula 1
23h

F1: FIA to introduce new rear wing tests

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021

Trending Today

No. 20 pit crew Rockingham competition preview
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

No. 20 pit crew Rockingham competition preview

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas
IndyCar IndyCar

Why Grosjean chose IndyCar – but won’t race Indy or Texas

Tech analysis: F1’s 2021 changes by the numbers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech analysis: F1’s 2021 changes by the numbers

Gallery: All Canadian GP winners since 2000
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: All Canadian GP winners since 2000

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 to introduce six new TV graphics during 2021

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Gotz leads Albon on second day of DTM Lausitzring testing

Latest news

F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules

McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren not done yet with upgrading 2021 F1 car

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria 2002: When unnecessary team orders rocked F1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri “dropped back” compared to start of the year

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.