Ten things we learned from the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The 2022 Formula 1 season continued with another action-packed grand prix in Jeddah. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went toe-to-toe with world champion Max Verstappen and had to concede defeat to the Red Bull driver, but a serious crash and an oil refinery attack nearby the track marred the weekend. Here are the 10 things we learned from the Saudi Arabian GP
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1
With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from
Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings
F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller
For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer
With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era
Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era
OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order
Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.