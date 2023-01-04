Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F1 2023 floor changes will cost teams half a second in lap time Next / Alpine reveals launch date for A523 F1 car
Formula 1 Analysis

137 penalties highlights F1’s engine challenge

Ever since Formula 1 introduced a limit on power unit components drivers could use, grid penalties have been part and parcel of each season.

By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
137 penalties highlights F1’s engine challenge
Listen to this article

The start of an engine freeze from 2022 to 2026 could have been a moment when things calmed down a bit, as teams have to stick with the same designs for several years now.

However, a total of 36 engine grid penalties, which came from 137 times drivers exceeded component limits, showed the challenge manufacturers still face to keep within the limits.

There were 20 occasions when drivers were sent to the back of the grid, and a further 135 grid position drops as a result of all the changes.

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda was hit the hardest. He was sent to the back of the grid or to the pit lane on three occasions. In addition, the Japanese driver was given five positions for a gearbox change and ten places for collecting five reprimands, although he did not have to serve the latter as he had already been moved to the back of the grid in Italy.

Charles Leclerc's challenge for the world championship title was not made easy either, thanks to the number of times he had to take grid drops. Due to Ferrari's major reliability problems in the middle of the season, the Monegasque had to start from the very back twice (Canada and Belgium) and was given ten penalty positions in Austin.

Teammate Carlos Sainz was sent to the back of the grid twice (in France and Italy) and took a five-place grid penalty once (Brazil).

Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon were both moved to the back of the grid twice and given another five-position penalty, too.

World champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) only had to start at the back of the grid in Belgium, which in fact turned out to be 14th position in the end due to the large number of changes that had been taken elsewhere. He also took a five-place grid drop in Monza.

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas was officially moved to the back of the grid once, but got +20 and +15 positions in two other races - which is pretty much as good as being sent to the back.

Mick Schumacher (Haas) was placed at the back of the field once in Belgium and was given another 15 positions at Monza.

Good news for Mercedes

Despite the grid using up 137 extra engine elements, there were drivers and even entire teams that got through the season penalty-free.

Aston Martin remained completely within the quota with its two drivers Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll, while Williams also got by with its elements for Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon.

The only other driver who did not suffer an engine penalty drop was Daniel Ricciardo.

The common theme among the above teams and drivers is that they were all Mercedes-powered.

However, despite the German car manufacturer staying within its allocation with the customers, at its works team there was one change on each car. Lewis Hamilton started at the back in Monza, while George Russell took his fresh unit from the pit lane in Singapore.

Use of power unit components by each driver:

Team Driver ICE TC MH MK IT CE EX GO GI
3 3 3 3 2 2 8 4 4

Austria Red Bull

 Netherlands Verstappen 5 4 4 4 3 3 7 4 5
Mexico Perez 5 3 3 3 2 2 7 4 4

Germany Mercedes

 United Kingdom Hamilton 4 4 4 4 2 2 4 3 3
United Kingdom Russell 4 4 4 4 3 3 4 4 4

Italy Ferrari

 Monaco Leclerc 6 6 5 5 3 4 9 5 5
Spain Sainz 6 5 5 6 3 4 8 5 5

United Kingdom McLaren

 Australia Ricciardo 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4
United Kingdom Norris 4 4 4 3 3 3 5 4 4

France Alpine

 Spain Alonso 6 5 5 4 4 4 6 4 4
France Ocon 6 4 4 4 4 4 7 4 4

Italy AlphaTauri

 France Gasly 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 3 4
Japan Tsunoda 6 6 6 6 3 3 7 4 5

United Kingdom Aston Martin

 Germany Vettel 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4
Canada Stroll 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4

United Kingdom Williams

 Canada Latifi 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 3 3
Thailand Albon 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 4 4

Switzerland Alfa Romeo

 China Zhou 5 4 4 3 2 3 8 5 5
Finland Bottas 6 7 7 4 2 3 8 5 4

United States Haas

 Denmark Magnussen 6 5 5 4 2 2 8 4 4
Germany Schumacher 5 4 4 4 2 3 8 6 6
ICE=combustion engine, TC=turbocharger, MH=MGU-H, MK=MGU-K, ES=energy storage, CE=control electronics, EX=exhaust system, GO=outer gearbox parts, GI=Internal gearbox parts

Problem areas

If we look at the statistics of the individual elements where penalties were taken, teams had the hardest time with the ICE.

Apart from the five drivers who got through the season without any penalty, everyone else went over the limit on this front. In the case of the turbocharger and MGU-H, 14 out of 20 drivers exceeded the limit - Bottas most frequently, who used seven elements out of the permitted three.

The MGU-K limit was breached by 12 drivers, as were the control electronics. And in the case of the energy storage, more than half (eleven out of 20) managed with the permitted allocation.

Compliance was easiest with the exhaust, of which eight elements were allowed to be used over the season. Only Charles Leclerc was over the limit here. Other drivers, such as Sebastian Vettel, were even far below the limit with three elements used.

Gearbox rules

Since 2022, the gearbox has also been subject to a quota. Previously it had to last a certain number of races at a time (unless a driver retired), but now it is limited to four units, divided into outer and inner elements, for the year.

Seven drivers exceeded the limit, Mick Schumacher being the only driver to do so twice for both gearbox parts.

For the 2023 Formula 1 season, the same rules and the same allocations will apply again in terms of engine parts. However, if a driver changes both gearbox parts at once, the sum of the penalties will no longer be added up, but will be taken together as one penalty of five places.

However, it is still unclear how many gearbox elements will be allowed for 2023 because that depends on the number of races in the season.

With the originally planned 24 races of the season, each driver would be allowed to use five gearboxes, but due to the omission of China, there are currently "only" 23 races, for which four gearboxes are provided for in the regulations. Whether there will be a replacement race is still not decided.

Detailed changes:

Driver Grand Prix Element
 Number Penalty

Netherlands Verstappen


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Austria Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
United States United States Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

Mexico Perez


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Control electronics 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Netherlands Netherlands Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Italy Italy Engine 4 out of 3 + 10 places
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

United Kingdom Hamilton


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Spain Spain Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
France France Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Netherlands Netherlands External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Italy Italy Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid 
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -

United Kingdom Russell


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Austria Austria External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Singapore Singapore Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Monaco Leclerc


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Spain Spain External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid 
 
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
United Kingdom Great Britain Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Austria Austria Energy storage 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Exhaust 8 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 5 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Exhaust 9 out of 8
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 10 places
Turbocharger 6 out of 3

Spain Sainz


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Belgium Belgium Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Italy Italy MGU-K 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Engine 5 out of 3
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 6 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Brazil Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Australia Ricciardo


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 AustraliaAustralia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Monaco Monaco External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

United Kingdom Norris


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
AustraliaAustralia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
United Kingdom Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Austria Austria Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
France France Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 5 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Spain Alonso

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Australia Australia Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Austria Austria Engine 5 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Energy storage 4 out of 2
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
France France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Netherlands Netherlands Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 + 5 places

France Ocon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Spain Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Netherlands Netherlands Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Singapore Singapore External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United States United States Engine 6 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Control electronics 4 out of 2
Energy storage 4 out of 2
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

France Gasly


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United States Miami Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Monaco Monaco Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Hungary Hungary Engine 4 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Singapore Singapore Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -

Japan Tsunoda


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Australia Australia Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Monaco Monaco External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
Control electronics 3 out of 2
France France External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 Start from the pit lane
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
MGU-K 5 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 6 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 6 out of 3
MGU-H 6 out of 3
MGU-K 6 out of 3
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places

Germany Vettel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Spain Spain Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Canada Stroll


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 United States Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Japan Japan External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

Canada Latifi


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Canada Canada Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Hungary Hungary External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -

Thailand Albon


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
United States Miami External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
United States United States External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -

China Zhou


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
Spain Spain MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Austria Austria Control electronics 2 of 2 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
France France Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Belgium Belgium Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Italy Italy Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
United States United States Engine 5 out of 3 + 5 places
Brazil Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Finland Bottas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Bahrain Bahrain Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Australia Australia Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Engine 3 out of 3 -
Canada Canada Energy storage 2 of 2 -
United Kingdom Great Britain MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Austria Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Control electronics 3 out of 2
Turbocharger 5 out of 3 + 10 places
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Belgium Belgium Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 6 out of 3
MGU-H 6 out of 3
External gearbox part 5 out of 4 + 5 places
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Italy Italy Engine 6 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 7 out of 3
MGU-H 7 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Sao Paulo Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Denmark Magnussen


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Italy Emilia Romagna Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
Energy storage 2 of 2 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Canada Canada Engine 3 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
United Kingdom Great Britain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
France France Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
Turbocharger 5 out of 3
MGU-H 5 out of 3
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Japan Japan Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Mexico Mexico Engine 6 out of 3 +5 places
Brazil Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 -

Germany Schumacher


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 Australia Australia Energy storage 2 of 2 -
Control electronics 2 of 2 -
Exhaust 2 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 2 out of 4 -
United States Miami Engine 2 out of 3 -
Turbocharger 2 out of 3 -
MGU-H 2 out of 3 -
MGU-K 2 out of 3 -
Exhaust 3 out of 8 -
Spain Spain External gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 3 out of 4 -
Azerbaijan Azerbaijan Turbocharger 3 out of 3 -
Exhaust 4 out of 8 -
External gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
Internal gearbox part 4 out of 4 -
United Kingdom Great Britain Engine 3 out of 3 -
MGU-H 3 out of 3 -
MGU-K 3 out of 3 -
Austria Austria Exhaust 5 out of 8 -
Belgium Belgium Engine 4 out of 3 end of the starting grid
Turbocharger 4 out of 3
MGU-H 4 out of 3
MGU-K 4 out of 3
Energy storage 3 out of 2
External gearbox part 5 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 5 out of 4
Exhaust 6 out of 8 -
Italy Italy Engine 5 out of 3 + 15 places
External gearbox part 6 out of 4
Internal gearbox part 6 out of 4
Exhaust 7 out of 8 -
Brazil Brazil Exhaust 8 out of 8 -
