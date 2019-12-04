F1 2020
F1 2020 driver and team lineups
Here are the line-ups for the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship, with the stats for each driver as per the end of the 2019 season. Click on the arrows below to scroll through them.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 44
- F1 Career Starts: 250
- F1 Wins: 84
- Pole Positions: 88
- Fastest Laps: 47
- Championships: 2008, ’14, ’15, ’17, ’18, ’19
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 77
- F1 Career Starts: 139
- F1 Wins: 7
- Pole Positions: 11
- Fastest Laps: 13
- Last Season: 2nd
Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 210
- F1 Wins: 102
- Pole Positions: 111
- Fastest Laps: 75
- Championships: 6
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Erik Junius
- Car Number: 16
- F1 Career Starts: 42
- F1 Wins: 2
- Pole Positions: 7
- Fastest Laps: 4
- Last Season: 4th
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 5
- F1 Career Starts: 240
- F1 Wins: 53
- Pole Positions: 57
- Fastest Laps: 38
- Last Season: 5th
- Champion: 2010, ’11, ’12, ’13
Scuderia Ferrari Misson Winnow
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 991
- F1 Wins: 238
- Pole Positions: 228
- Fastest Laps: 254
- Championships: 16
Max Verstappen, Red Bull-Honda
Photo by: Erik Junius
- Car Number: 33
- F1 Career Starts: 102
- F1 Wins: 8
- Poles: 2
- Fastest Laps: 7
- Last Season: 3rd
Alexander Albon, Red Bull-Honda
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 23
- F1 Career Starts: 21
- Best Result: 4th
- Best Grid Position: 5th
- Last Season: 8th
Aston Martin Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 286
- F1 Wins: 62
- Pole Positions: 62
- Fastest Laps: 65
- Championships: 4
Carlos Sainz Jr, McLaren-Renault
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 55
- F1 Career Starts: 102
- Best Result: 3rd
- Best Grid Position: 5th
- Last Season: 6th
Lando Norris, McLaren-Renault
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 4
- F1 Career Starts: 21
- Best Result: 6th
- Best Grid Position: 5th
- Last Season: 11th
McLaren F1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 863
- F1 Wins: 182
- Pole Positions: 155
- Fastest Laps: 154
- Championships: 8
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 3
- F1 Career Starts: 171
- F1 Wins: 7
- Pole Positions: 3
- Fastest Laps: 13
- Last Season: 9th
Esteban Ocon, Renault
Photo by: Renault
- Car Number: 31
- Starts: 50
- Best Result: 5th
- Best Grid Position: 3rd
- 2018 Season: 12th
Renault F1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 383
- F1 Wins: 35
- Pole Positions: 51
- Fastest Laps: 31
- Championships: 2
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda
Photo by: Erik Junius
- Car Number: 10
- Starts: 47
- Best Result: 2nd
- Best Grid Position: 4th
- Last Season: 7th
Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Alpha Tauri-Honda
Photo by: Erik Junius
- Car Number: 26
- Starts: 93
- Best Result: 2nd
- Best Grid Position: 4th
- Last Season: 13th
Scuderia Alpha Tauri Honda
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 268
- F1 Wins: 1
- Pole Positions: 1
- Fastest Laps: 1
Sergio Perez, Racing Point-Mercedes
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 11
- Starts: 176
- Best Result: 2nd
- Best Grid Position: 4th
- Fastest Laps: 4
- Last Season: 10th
Lance Stroll, Racing Point-Mercedes
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 18
- Starts: 62
- Best Result: 3rd
- Best Grid Position: 2nd
- Last Season: 15th
Sportpesa Racing Point F1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 21
- F1 Wins: 0
- Pole Positions: 0
- Fastest Laps: 0
Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 7
- F1 Career Starts: 312
- F1 Wins: 21
- Pole Positions: 18
- Fastest Laps: 46
- Last Season: 12th
- Champion: 2007
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 99
- Starts: 23
- Best Result: 5th
- Best Grid Position: 7th
- Last Season: 17th
Alfa Romeo Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 133
- F1 Wins: 10
- Pole Positions: 12
- Fastest Laps: 14
Kevin Magnussen, Haas-Ferrari
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 20
- F1 Career Starts: 102
- Best Result: 2nd
- Best Grid Position: 4th
- Fastest Laps: 2
- Last Season: 16th
Romain Grosjean, Haas-Ferrari
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 8
- F1 Career Starts: 164
- Best Result: 2nd
- Best Grid Position: 2nd
- Fastest Laps: 1
- Last Season: 18th
Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 83
- F1 Wins: 0
- Pole Positions: 0
- Fastest Laps: 2
George Russell, Williams-Mercedes
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: 63
- F1 Career Starts: 21
- Best Result: 11th
- Best Grid Position: 14th
- Last Season: 20th
Nicholas Latifi, Williams-Mercedes
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
- Car Number: TBA
- F1 Career Starts: 0
- Last Season: 2nd in FIA Formula 2
Rockit Williams Racing
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
- F1 Starts: 732
- F1 Wins: 114
- Pole Positions: 128
- Fastest Laps: 133
- Championships: 9
