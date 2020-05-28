The news comes as no surprise as the race had not featured on any recent version of a revised calendar that F1 has been working on.

The Netherlands remains subject to tight restrictions on events, and the promoters had made it clear that they were not keen to hold their first race behind closed doors, having sold out some months ago.

Race boss Jan Lammers told Motorsport.com recently: “It looks like our race will be postponed to 2021, hopefully when there’s a vaccine and it’s business as the ‘new’ usual.”

A statement from the organisers said: “Due to the worldwide spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix has, as previously announced, been postponed.

“The organization of the Dutch Grand Prix, in consultation with Formula One Management, has had to conclude that it is no longer possible to hold a race with an audience this year.

“Therefore, it has been decided to postpone the race definitively to 2021. Together with the FIA, Formula One Management will determine the schedule for 2021, and with that the new date of the Dutch Grand Prix. Like every year the date will be announced by the FIA by the end of 2020. All tickets remain valid for the new race.”

Lammers added: “We were completely ready for this first race and we still are. An unbelievable achievement has been made thanks to all the fans, the companies and the governments involved. "We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandvoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands. We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year."

