Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Results

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 2:24 PM

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes will start the Austrian Grand Prix from pole position, the first race of the delayed 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Bottas set a 1m02.939s on his first run in the top-10 qualifying shootout at the Red Bull Ring – a new lap record and 0.122s quicker than Hamilton. Bottas went off on the exit of Turn 4 and spun on his second run, causing a yellow flag that hampered Hamilton, who was just 0.012s slower.

Max Verstappen will start third, half a second slower than the Mercedes duo, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Alex Albon (Red Bull), Sergio Perez (Racing Point), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (McLaren), Lance Stroll (Racing Point) and Daniel Ricciardo (Renault).

Read Also:

In Qualifying 2, Verstappen completed his first run on the medium tyre, and then bailed out on his final run on the soft when he knew he was safely through to Q3 – so he’ll be the only car in the top 10 to start on the medium on Sunday. Bottas topped the session, ahead of Hamilton and Albon.

Albon’s last-gasp lap knocked out Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who suffered a very scruffy qualifying – along with the AlphaTauris of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi set the first qualifying lap of the 2020 season. Verstappen was fastest on 1m04.024s, ahead of Bottas and Hamilton.

Knocked out in this session were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), George Russell, Giovinazzi (who went off through the gravel on his final lap at Turn 4), an angry Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'02.939
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'02.951 0.012
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'03.477 0.538
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'03.626 0.687
5 Thailand Alex Albon
1'03.868 0.929
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'03.868 0.929
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'03.923 0.984
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
1'03.971 1.032
9 Canada Lance Stroll
1'04.029 1.090
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'04.239 1.300
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'04.206 1.267
12 France Pierre Gasly
1'04.305 1.366
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
1'04.431 1.492
14 France Esteban Ocon
1'04.643 1.704
15 France Romain Grosjean
1'04.691 1.752
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
1'05.164 2.225
17 United Kingdom George Russell
1'05.167 2.228
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
1'05.175 2.236
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
1'05.224 2.285
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'05.757 2.818
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
19 1'02.939
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
21 1'02.951 0.012
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
23 1'03.477 0.538
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
17 1'03.626 0.687
5 Thailand Alex Albon
18 1'03.868 0.929
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
19 1'03.868 0.929
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
20 1'03.923 0.984
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
18 1'03.971 1.032
9 Canada Lance Stroll
17 1'04.029 1.090
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
15 1'04.239 1.300
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
12 1'03.015
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
14 1'03.096 0.081
3 Thailand Alex Albon
12 1'03.746 0.731
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
12 1'03.819 0.804
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
13 1'03.860 0.845
6 Canada Lance Stroll
14 1'03.955 0.940
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
12 1'03.971 0.956
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen
16 1'04.000 0.985
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
12 1'04.023 1.008
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
14 1'04.041 1.026
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
13 1'04.206 1.191
12 France Pierre Gasly
14 1'04.305 1.290
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
14 1'04.431 1.416
14 France Esteban Ocon
12 1'04.643 1.628
15 France Romain Grosjean
14 1'04.691 1.676
View full results

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
8 1'04.024
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
6 1'04.111 0.087
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
8 1'04.198 0.174
4 Canada Lance Stroll
8 1'04.309 0.285
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc
8 1'04.500 0.476
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
6 1'04.537 0.513
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
7 1'04.543 0.519
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel
7 1'04.554 0.530
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
6 1'04.556 0.532
10 France Pierre Gasly
8 1'04.603 0.579
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
6 1'04.606 0.582
12 Thailand Alex Albon
6 1'04.661 0.637
13 France Esteban Ocon
6 1'04.933 0.909
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
8 1'05.031 1.007
15 France Romain Grosjean
8 1'05.094 1.070
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
8 1'05.164 1.140
17 United Kingdom George Russell
10 1'05.167 1.143
18 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
8 1'05.175 1.151
19 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
9 1'05.224 1.200
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
12 1'05.757 1.733
View full results
About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Author Charles Bradley

