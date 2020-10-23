Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
FP3 in
17 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
35 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
By:

Valtteri Bottas topped a dramatic opening day of Portuguese Grand Prix practice at Algarve International Circuit on Friday, which included a fire for Pierre Gasly, and Max Verstappen clashing with Lance Stroll at high speed.

In the first practice session, Bottas was over three tenths of a second clear of Hamilton, the Mercedes duo having a further four tenths advantage over Red Bull’s Verstappen, who suffered an early spin.

Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest for Ferrari, just lapping quicker than the second Red Bull of Alexander Albon and McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. Racing Point’s Sergio Perez was seventh fastest, ahead of an impressive Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo). Sixty-five laptimes were deleted in this session due to track limits infringements.

Read Also:

In FP2, the first 30 minutes was used as a Pirelli tyre test, all using a 2021 prototype hard compound. Sainz suffered an early spin, as did Perez, while Haas's Romain Grosjean took a trip through the gravel.

Bottas set the benchmark on the soft tyres at 1m17.940s, just before a red flag when Gasly’s AlphaTauri burst into flames at Turn 13. He jumped out unharmed.

After the session restarted, with a lot of cars immediately going out on track, Verstappen and Stroll collided at the 180mph Turn 1 – sending Stroll, who was going for a second fast lap, spinning into the gravel. That caused a second red flag.

Bottas stayed on top, half a second clear of Verstappen, with McLaren’s Lando Norris jumping up to third in the closing seconds. Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Sainz – another late improver – and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel. Gasly was seventh, ahead of Hamilton – who didn’t get a decent soft-tyre run.

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 35 1'18.410 215.054
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 35 1'18.749 0.339 0.339 214.128
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 32 1'19.191 0.781 0.442 212.933
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 33 1'19.309 0.899 0.118 212.616
5 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 34 1'19.365 0.955 0.056 212.466
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 42 1'19.441 1.031 0.076 212.263
7 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 31 1'19.907 1.497 0.466 211.025
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 34 1'19.954 1.544 0.047 210.901
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 27 1'20.058 1.648 0.104 210.627
10 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 29 1'20.124 1.714 0.066 210.453
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 37 1'20.200 1.790 0.076 210.254
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 29 1'20.207 1.797 0.007 210.236
13 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 32 1'20.278 1.868 0.071 210.050
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 28 1'20.846 2.436 0.568 208.574
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 32 1'20.954 2.544 0.108 208.296
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 35 1'21.009 2.599 0.055 208.154
17 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 31 1'21.169 2.759 0.160 207.744
18 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 31 1'21.374 2.964 0.205 207.220
19 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 31 1'21.673 3.263 0.299 206.462
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 34 1'22.054 3.644 0.381 205.503
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 32 1'17.940 216.351
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 34 1'18.535 0.595 0.595 214.711
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 35 1'18.743 0.803 0.208 214.144
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 34 1'18.838 0.898 0.095 213.886
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 32 1'19.113 1.173 0.275 213.143
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 34 1'19.175 1.235 0.062 212.976
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 26 1'19.178 1.238 0.003 212.968
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 27 1'19.308 1.368 0.130 212.619
9 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 32 1'19.496 1.556 0.188 212.116
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 37 1'19.643 1.703 0.147 211.724
11 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 33 1'19.821 1.881 0.178 211.252
12 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 34 1'19.901 1.961 0.080 211.041
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 28 1'19.987 2.047 0.086 210.814
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 33 1'20.465 2.525 0.478 209.561
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 34 1'20.490 2.550 0.025 209.496
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 29 1'20.680 2.740 0.190 209.003
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 33 1'20.729 2.789 0.049 208.876
18 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 32 1'20.867 2.927 0.138 208.520
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 26 1'20.983 3.043 0.116 208.221
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 34 1'21.396 3.456 0.413 207.164
View full results

F1 Portuguese Grand Prix Free Practice as it happened

Related video

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Previous article

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Next article

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari to test 2021-spec floor in Portuguese GP practice

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Dixon suspended indefinitely

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history
NHRA NHRA / News

Indianapolis: U. S. Nationals past winners, history

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff grid set

Latest news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio rant

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio rant

5m
2
Formula 1

Racing Point lacked transparency over Stroll COVID case - Brown

2h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

36m
4
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

50m
5
Formula 1

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

2h

Latest news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio rant
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio rant

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash
Formula 1

Verstappen and Stroll summoned over FP2 crash

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen, Stroll clash

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Portuguese GP Friday practice results

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward
Formula 1

LGBTQ+ movement criticises appointment of Petrov as F1 steward

Latest videos

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market? 07:46
Formula 1

How will the Haas vacancies affect the F1 2021 Driver Market?

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1 02:39
Formula 1

Grosjean and Magnussen dropped by Haas F1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners 02:53
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s youngest-ever winners

Red Bull RB16 front wing 00:55
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 front wing

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments 04:56
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest F1 moments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.