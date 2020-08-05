2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings and preview
Silverstone will host the fifth round of the 2020 Formula 1 season under the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix banner. Here's all you need to know about the race.
Along with the Red Bull Ring, Silverstone has agreed to host two F1 races this season, with last weekend's British Grand Prix to be followed by the 70th Anniversary GP later this week.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the first Silverstone race after surviving a last-lap puncture, ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Mercedes is expected to be the favourite for victory once again, although Pirelli's decision to bring softer tyre compounds for this race might force the German manufacturer into a two-stop strategy.
Red Bull and Ferrari could again be in the mix, but it's unlikely that either of the two teams will be able to take the fight to Mercedes for victory.
Racing Point is expected to return to podium contention after a disappointing British Grand Prix in which Sergio Perez's replacement Nico Hulkenberg suffered a DNF and Lance Stroll could finish no higher than ninth.
2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the UK
Friday 7th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30am BST
- Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm BST
Saturday 8th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST
- Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST
Sunday 9th August 2020
- Race: 2:10pm BST
2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 7th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 12pm – 1:30pm CEST
- Free Practice 2: 4pm – 5:30pm CEST
Saturday 8th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST
- Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST
Sunday 9th August 2020
- Race: 3:10pm CEST
2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 7th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 6am – 7:30am ET / 3am PT – 4:30am PT
- Free Practice 2: 10am – 11:30am ET / 7am PT – 8:30am PT
Saturday 8th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT
- Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT
Sunday 9th August 2020
- Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT
2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 7th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 8pm – 9:30pm AEST
Saturday 8th August 2020
- Free Practice 2: 12am – 1:30am AEST
- Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST
- Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST
Sunday 9th August 2020
- Race: 11:10pm AEST
2020 Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 7th August 2020
- Free Practice 1: 3:30pm – 5:00pm IST
- Free Practice 2: 7:30pm – 9:00pm IST
Saturday 8th August 2020
- Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST
- Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST
Sunday 9th August 2020
- Race: 6:40pm IST
Pirelli tyre allocation for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
For the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Pirelli will bring the C2, C3 and C4 compounds. These tyres are one step softer than Pirelli's allocation for last weekend's British GP.
2020 Formula 1 calendar (first 13 rounds only)
|Date
|Venue
|July 5
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 12
|Red Bull Ring, Austria
|July 19
|Hungaroring, Hungary
|August 2
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 9
|Silverstone, Britain
|August 16
|Barcelona, Spain
|August 30
|Spa, Belgium
|September 6
|Monza, Italy
|September 13
|Mugello, Italy
|September 27
|Sochi, Russia
|October 11
|Nurburgring, Germany
|October 25
|Portimao, Portugal
|November 1
|Imola, Italy
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|70th Anniversary GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral