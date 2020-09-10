2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings and preview

As part of the sweeping changes introduced to the 2020 F1 calendar in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Mugello is one of the several new or returning European circuits that have been added to the schedule.

The Italian venue will host the ninth round of the season and also mark the 1000th grand prix appearance for Ferrari, which owns the circuit and uses it as a test facility.

The Maranello-based brand heads to Mugello on the back of two non-point finishes at Spa and Monza and will be hoping for a better showing in front of limited fans in the grandstands.

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 11th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 10am – 11:30am BST

Free Practice 2: 2pm – 3:30pm BST

Saturday 12th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 11am – 12pm BST

Qualifying: 2pm – 3pm BST

Sunday 13th September 2020

Race: 2:10pm BST

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 11th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 11am – 12:30pm CEST

Free Practice 2: 3pm – 4:30pm CEST

Saturday 12th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 12pm – 1pm CEST

Qualifying: 3pm – 4pm CEST

Sunday 13th September 2020

Race: 3:10pm CEST

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 11th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 5am – 6:30am ET / 2am PT – 3:30am PT

Free Practice 2: 9am – 10:30am ET / 6am PT – 7:30am PT

Saturday 12th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 6am – 7am ET / 3am PT – 4am PT

Qualifying: 9am – 10am ET / 6am PT – 7am PT

Sunday 13th September 2020

Race: 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 11th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 7pm – 8:30pm AEST

Free Practice 2: 11:00pm – 12:30am AEST

Saturday 12th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 8pm – 9pm AEST

Qualifying: 11pm – 12am AEST

Sunday 13th September 2020

Race: 11:10pm AEST

2020 Formula 1 Tuscan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 11th September 2020

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm – 4:00pm IST

Free Practice 2: 6:30pm – 8:00pm IST

Saturday 12th September 2020

Free Practice 3: 3:30pm – 4:30pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday 13th September 2020

Race: 6:40pm IST

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Tuscan Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring C1, C2 and C3 tyres to Mugello, i.e., the three hardest compounds from its range.

