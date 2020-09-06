Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

shares
comments
2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
By:

Pierre Gasly won a wild Italian Grand Prix for AlphaTauri at Monza, round eight of the Formula 1 World Championship, after race dominator Lewis Hamilton was penalized for pitting when he wasn’t allowed to.

Starting from pole position, Hamilton led Carlos Sainz, a slow-starting Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris into Turn 1. Norris passed Bottas at the Roggia chicane, with Bottas then making a big mistake at the Lesmos, and he dropped back to sixth.

Hamilton pulled clear of the McLarens out front, but his huge lead was negated by a safety car on Lap 20 for Kevin Magnussen’s stranded Haas on the entrance to the pitlane. Hamilton pitted when the pits were declared closed, and was penalized along with Alfa’s Antonio Giovinazzi.

When the pits were open, a number of cars stayed out, while Bottas gained places from Ricciardo and a slow-stopping Perez.

Read Also:

Hamilton led the restart from Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Giovinazzi, Kimi Raikkonen, Charles Leclerc, Nicholas Latifi and Sainz. A lap later, Leclerc had a huge accident at Parabolica – causing another safety car period and then a red flag to fix the tyre barrier. At this time, the penalties for Hamilton and Giovinazzi were revealed as 10s stop/go.

Stroll was able to change his tyres under the red flag, essentially gaining him a free pitstop.

For the standing restart, Hamilton lined up on pole ahead of Stroll, Gasly, Raikkonen, Sainz, Norris (who was investigated for slowing down too much before the pits) and Bottas. Stroll made a poor getaway and dropped to fourth, and then went straight on at the Roggia. Sainz passed him at the Lesmos, but Stroll repassed him at Ascari before Sainz made it stick.

Hamilton pitted to take his 10s penalty at the end of Lap 28, rejoining last, handing the lead to Gasly over Raikkonen, Giovinazzi (who pitted a lap later for his), Sainz, Stroll, Norris and Bottas.

Sainz passed Raikkonen for second at Turn 1 on Lap 34 after Kimi had run wide at Parabolica, but he was 4s behind Gasly. Stroll passed Raikkonen a lap later with an excellent move at Roggia.

Sainz closed in on Gasly, getting in touch on the final lap, but Gasly clung on to take a famous win – echoing Sebastian Vettel’s breakthrough win for Toro Rosso in 2008. Stroll finished third, ahead of Norris, Bottas and Ricciardo. Hamilton recovered to seventh place, passing Esteban Ocon on the last lap having passed Daniil Kvyat with three laps to go.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen retired on Lap 31 with an engine problem after a dismal race. Ferrari’s Vettel went out with an early rear brake failure that sent him straight on into the polystyrene blocks at the Rettifilo.

F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Pits Points
1 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 - 2 25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 53 0.415 0.415 2 18
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 53 3.358 3.358 1 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 53 6.000 6.000 2 12
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 53 7.108 7.108 2 10
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53 8.391 8.391 2 8
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 53 17.245 17.245 3 7
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 53 18.691 18.691 2 4
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 53 22.208 22.208 2 2
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 53 23.224 23.224 2 1
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 53 32.876 32.876 2
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 53 35.164 35.164 2
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 36.312 36.312 2
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 53 36.593 36.593 2
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 53 37.533 37.533 2
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 55.199 55.199 3
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 30 3
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 23 1
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 17 1
Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix fastest laps

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 34 1'22.746 252.033
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 40 1'23.882 1.136 248.620
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 42 1'23.897 1.151 248.576
4 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 38 1'23.898 1.152 248.573
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 51 1'23.961 1.215 248.386
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 34 1'24.037 1.291 248.162
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 50 1'24.232 1.486 247.587
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 50 1'24.336 1.590 247.282
9 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 39 1'24.421 1.675 247.033
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 44 1'24.479 1.733 246.863
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 52 1'24.490 1.744 246.831
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 48 1'24.785 2.039 245.972
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 29 1'24.835 2.089 245.827
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 43 1'24.856 2.110 245.766
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 48 1'24.926 2.180 245.564
16 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 39 1'24.999 2.253 245.353
17 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 10 1'25.539 2.793 243.804
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 10 1'25.787 3.041 243.099
19 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 19 1'26.026 3.280 242.424
20 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 4 1'27.107 4.361 239.415
View full results

F1 Italian Grand Prix tyre history

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Pits Points
1 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 53 - 2 25
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 53 0.415 0.415 2 18
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 53 3.358 3.358 1 15
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 53 6.000 6.000 2 12
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 53 7.108 7.108 2 10
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 53 8.391 8.391 2 8
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 53 17.245 17.245 3 7
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 53 18.691 18.691 2 4
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 53 22.208 22.208 2 2
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes 53 23.224 23.224 2 1
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 53 32.876 32.876 2
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 53 35.164 35.164 2
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 36.312 36.312 2
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 53 36.593 36.593 2
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 53 37.533 37.533 2
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 55.199 55.199 3
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 30 3
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 23 1
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 17 1
Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1
View full results
Cla Driver Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4
1 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda S 22 H 7 M 5
2 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault S 25 M 4 M 5
3 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes S 29 M 7
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault S 25 M 4 M 10
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes S 25 M 4 M 5
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault S 25 M 4 M 10
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes S 23 M 6 H 1 H 27
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault S 22 M 4 S 4
9 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda H 22 M 4 M 5
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Racing Point Mercedes S 25 M 4 M 11
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes M 16 H 10 M 6
12 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari M 22 H 4 H 10
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 18 H 8 S 6
14 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes M 22 H 4 M 1
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda S 25 M 4 H 1
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari M 20 H 6 S 1 S 27
Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda S 25 M 4 M 5
Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari S 17 H 6
Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari M 1 H 16
Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari H 6
View full results

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Previous article

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Next article

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Author Charles Bradley

Trending Today

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

The Italian Grand Prix as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Italian Grand Prix as it happened

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Robby Gordon fined $4000 for Darwin burnout
Other truck Other truck / Breaking news

Robby Gordon fined $4000 for Darwin burnout

Latest news

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Statistics

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

Trending

1
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

2
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

28m
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

51m
4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

1h
5
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Latest news

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after the Italian Grand Prix

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.