Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
16 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams

shares
comments
2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams
By:
Nov 28, 2019, 3:53 PM

Formula 1 teams have expressed their frustration at the delay over a final decision on what Pirelli tyre construction will be used next season because of the impact on their aerodynamic R&D.

Pirelli's planned 2020 tyres were trialled by all teams in practice for the US GP, but feedback was so negative that there was talk of sticking with the 2019 tyres.

The FIA subsequently agreed that next week's two-day test of the 2020 tyres should go ahead as planned, and if drivers are still unhappy then the teams may be invited to vote. If seven or more want to stick with the 2019 tyres, the new construction will be shelved.

Read Also:

The official deadline in the FIA technical regulations for notification of what construction is to be used is September 1.

The significance for car development is that the shoulder shape of the 2020 construction is different, and that has a significant impact on the way the tyre interacts with the floor.

Midfield teams believe that it is much harder for them to adjust to late changes than it is for the bigger players.

"The September deadline was put in for a reason," Racing Point boss Otmar Szafnauer told Motorsport.com. "That's so we had certainty of tyre construction, which can have a big impact on all of our development.

"Unfortunately for smaller teams like us, if you change things later on, we can't react as quickly, and it just makes us worse off.

"On the one hand the FIA and the commercial rights holder want closer and better racing, but on the other hand they do things like this, which just spreads the grid apart even more.

"We don't have the new wind tunnel tyres yet, we only have last year's. From that regard it's an even playing field. However, when we do get the new ones, if we get them, the bigger teams can react quicker."

Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur agreed that the delay was not helpful.

"I'm just a bit scared that I we have to wait the definition of the car on the aero side is a bit different," the Frenchman told Motorsport.com.

"Because of the shapes of the tyres are different. It's not easy for us. I can understand the situation of Pirelli, they did a huge job, but they have also to understand that on our side we need to have a decision. At the moment it's 2020 tyres, and that's what we're working on."

Mercedes technical director James Allison conceded that even for a top team the lack of certainty was a "nuisance."

"I think it's been an interesting process," he said. "There's been all sorts of unusual decisions taken to get us to where we are today, but we're relatively relaxed about whichever direction it goes. We've tested the tyre a couple of times, and I think we should be alright whichever direction.

"It's just going to be bit of a nuisance, waiting until that point in the year to know for sure what the aerodynamic shape of the tyre is going to be. But that's going to be the same for everyone."

Haas F1 team boss Gunther Steiner insists that the sport has made the correct decision in waiting for the Abu Dhabi test to give Pirelli a proper chance to prove the 2020 tyres.

"I would say it's very important," he explained. "Because it's the first time that we can really get something out of these tyres. I think I was one of the few who after Austin said we cannot jump to a conclusion after this FP1 test.

"I know that there were tests done before, but the teams didn't have a back-to-back with the tyre we are currently using. They said the tyre wasn't good, but who says the '19 tyre would have been any good? So I think we need to give it a fair chance. I'm not saying the tyre is any good, by any means. After Austin, we don't know."

Steiner acknowledges that the test in Austin was not necessarily a fair representation of the 2020 Pirellis.

"The temperature was too low, the cars were not prepared for it, it looks like we ran too high pressures.

"I think we need to give it a fair shot next week with the comparison to the current tyre, and then I think we can look at the data and come to a conclusion that will give us the real result. Then we have to see do we want this tyre to be the tyre for the future, or do we stay with the old one?"

Next article
Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

Previous article

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
16 Hours
:
55 Minutes
:
59 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
01:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
05:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
02:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
05:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Medical expert confirms Earnhardt died of head injuries

2
Score

Baja 1000 pre-race facts, schedule

3
NASCAR

Southampton Motor Speedway results, points 2003-08-01

4
NASCAR Cup

Ford Performance will be under new leadership in 2018

5
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

Latest videos

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Latest news

2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams
F1

2020 tyre spec uncertainty a "nuisance", say F1 teams

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi
F1

Grosjean to use floor from winter testing in Abu Dhabi

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle
F1

Leclerc: Vettel and I need to be "less aggressive" in battle

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake
F1

Hamilton: No regrets over Brazilian GP strategy mistake

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message
F1

Albon: "Really good" of Hamilton to send apology message

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.