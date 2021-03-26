Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

While the Bahrain International Circuit offers plenty of opportunities for overtaking, qualifying will play an important role in determining the outcome of Sunday's grand prix.

Mercedes has been the dominant team of late at Sakhir, scoring five pole positions there since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014.

The German manufacturer locked out the front row in the Bahrain Grand Prix last year, with Lewis Hamilton leading teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon lined up third and fourth on the grid respectively.

What time does qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix start?

The first qualifying of the 2021 F1 season will get begin at 18:00 local time in Bahrain. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, March 27, 2021

: Saturday, March 27, 2021 Start time: 18:00 local time / 16:00 CET / 15:00 GMT / 11:00 ET / 8:00 PT / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 2:00 (Sunday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

UK - Sky Sports F1

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Bahrain throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

