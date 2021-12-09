2021 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings and preview

It's a winner-takes-all scenario in the championship battle, with both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tied on 369.5 points.

The driver who finishes ahead of the two will become the 2021 champion, although there are certain scenarios where this rule won't apply. Should both drivers finish outside the points, the title will go to Verstappen on countback as the Red Bull driver has scored nine wins compared to eight for Hamilton.

If Hamilton finishes ninth and Verstappen 10th with the fastest lap, the two will end up on the same number of points - with Verstappen again clinching the title thanks to the extra race win.

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 20:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UAE

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 local time

Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 17:00 - 19:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 GMT

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 GMT

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 13:00 - 15:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Europe

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CET

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CET

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in the US

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Australia

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEDT

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEDT

Sunday 12th December 2021

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEDT

Monday 13th December 2021

Race: 00:00 - 02:00 AEDT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Japan

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in Africa

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP session timings in India

Friday 10th December 2021

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 11th December 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 12th December 2021

Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the C3 hard tyre, C4 medium tyre and C5 soft tyre to Abu Dhabi, the softest three compounds from its range.