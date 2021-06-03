2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings and preview

Having made its debut five years ago as the European Grand Prix, Baku has delivered some of the best races of modern-day F1, with the 2017 and '18 events still fresh in the memory of motorsport fans.

The street circuit features a long 2.0km 'straight' from Turn 16, with drivers staying full throttle until the heavy braking zone at Turn 1. This leads to a slipstream fest, and it would be interesting to see how teams take advantage of it in qualifying.

The circuit then gets narrower as it reaches the Old City, with some sections only 7.6 metres wide.

Red Bull heads to Baku with renewed confidence following Max Verstappen's dominant victory in Monaco, aided by a weekend to forget for chief rival Mercedes.

The unique demands of Baku, with its mixture of long straights and 90-degree turns, gets the engineers scratching their heads, so Mercedes cannot afford to get the set-up wrong and let Red Bull extend its lead in the championship.

However, with three victories in the last four races in the Azerbaijan capital, the German marque does have a lot of data to bank on.

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:30 09:30 10:30 04:30 01:30 18:30 17:30 14:00 FP2 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP3 09:00 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 19:00 18:00 14:30 Qualifying 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Azerbaijan

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 local time

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 16:00 - 18:00 local time

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:30 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 10:00 - 11:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 13:00 - 15:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in the US

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 ET / 01:30 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 ET / 02:00 - 03:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 08:00 - 10:00 PT / 05:00 - 07:00 PT

Cars and team personnel on the grid before the race Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Australia

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 21:00 - 23:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP session timings in India

Thursday 20th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

Free Practice 3: 14:30 - 15:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

Race: 17:30 - 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C3, C4 and C5 tyre for the Azerbaijan GP this year. This is a step softer than the last time F1 raced in Baku in 2019 and the same allocation as last month's Monaco GP.

shares