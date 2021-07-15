2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Following a short break, F1 returns to action on July 6-8 for a very special running of the British GP. For the first time in history, the starting order for the grand prix will be decided by a 100km sprint race scheduled on Saturday afternoon.

This is part of an experiment F1 is conducing at three races this year to spice up the show and refresh the sport's long-running weekend format.

The usual qualifying session hasn't been completely dropped but instead moved to Friday afternoon, replacing the second hour-long practice. However, winner of the sprint race - and not the fastest driver in qualifying - will officially be recognised as the polesitter for the British Grand Prix.

For more details about the F1's inaugural sprint qualifying race, click here.

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 13:30 14:30 15:30 09:30 06:30 23:30 22:30 19:00 Qualifying 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 FP2 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Sprint 15:30 16:30 17:30 11:30 08:30 01:30¹ 00:30¹ 21:00 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Due to high energy demands of the Silverstone circuit, Pirelli is bringing its three hardest compounds to the UK - C1, C2 and C3 tyres.