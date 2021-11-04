2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings and preview

Max Verstappen heads to the race with a 12-point lead over chief title rival Lewis Hamilton. In the constructors' race, Mercedes holds a 23-point advantage over Red Bull.

2021 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 17:30 18:30 13:30 10:30 03:30¹ 02:30¹ 23:00 FP2 21:00 22:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Qualifying 20:00 21:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 GMT

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Qualifying: 20:00 - 21:00 GMT

Sunday 7th November 2021

Race: 19:00 - 21:00 GMT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Europe

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CET

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 CET

Sunday 7th November 2021

Race: 20:00 - 22:00 CET

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in the US

Note: Daylight saving ends in the US on Sunday at 2:00AM.

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:30 - 14:30 ET / 10:30 - 11:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 7th November 2021

Race: 14:00 - 15:00 PT / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 7th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST

Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 8th November 2021

Race: 05:00 - 07:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 02:30 - 03:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Sunday 7th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 8th November 2021

Race: 04:00 - 06:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in Africa

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 SAT / 20:30 - 21:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAT / 00:00¹ - 01:00¹ EAT (Saturday)

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

Sunday 7th November 2021

Race: 21:00 - 23:00 SAT / 22:00 - 00:00¹ EAT

2021 Formula 1 Mexican GP session timings in India

Friday 5th November 2021

Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00¹ IST

Saturday 6th November 2021

Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 7th November 2021

Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Monday 8th November 2021

Race: 00:30 - 02:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexican Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing C2 hard, C3 medium and C5 soft tyre to Mexico.