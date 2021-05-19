Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Preview

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

By:

Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the fifth round of the 2021 season. Scroll down to view the full schedule for the Monaco Grand Prix.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

The principality hosts the most glamorous round on the F1 calendar and, while COVID-19 restrictions means there is likely to be a different vibe surrounding the event this year, one can still expect season-high TV viewership figures for the race.

Starting near the front of the grid is crucial at any track but more so at Monaco than anywhere else, with the circuit notoriously difficult for overtaking. 

While Mercedes has built a small but sizeable points gap over Red Bull with three victories in the first four races of 2021, the streets of Monte Carlo offer the Milton Keynes-based team the perfect chance to bounce back.

Not only Red Bull is known to be quicker in qualifying at any given track, boosting its chances of taking pole and leading from front, the data from the third sector at Barcelona - which is similar in characteristics to Monaco - shows that the RB16B has the edge over the W12 in tight and twisty corners.

In any case, fans can expect another Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton battle as the F1 2021 season continues to offer the most exciting two-way title scrap in years.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

09:30

10:30

11:30

05:30

02:30

19:30

18:30

15:00

FP2

 13:00

14:00

15:00

 09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Qualifying

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

Note: FP1 and FP2 will take place on Thursday to allow public roads to be reopened on Friday.

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 006:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 0:00 AEST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India

Thursday 20th May 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 22nd May 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 23rd May 2021

  • Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix

Unsurprisingly, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Monaco, C3, C4 and C5. This would mark the introduction of the C5 tyre in 2021 and follows the Portuguese and Spanish Grands Prix where Pirelli was running the three hardest tyres available.

Series Formula 1
Author Rachit Thukral

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari wants simpler solution for F1's track limits problem

