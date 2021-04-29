2021 Formula 1 Portuguese Grand Prix session timings and preview

The 2021 F1 season promises the most exciting title fight in years, as Max Verstappen takes on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton during the last year of the current rules cycle.

Some smart strategic decisions and equally brilliant driving saw Hamilton draw first blood in Bahrain last month, but Verstappen drew even at Imola just weeks later with a faultless drive in tricky wet conditions.

Mercedes has repeatedly stated that it faces a performance deficit to Red Bull's high-rake RB16B in 2021, something the Austrian brand insists is a clever tactic to put it under pressure.

The two F1 teams are again expected to be in a class of their own at the Algarve circuit, and how their battle pans out will provide a better indication of the pecking order at the front of the field.

Meanwhile, McLaren could once again threaten the top guns for a podium finish, judging by the pace Lando Norris showed at Imola in the Mercedes-powered MCL35M. Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri and Ferrari could be in for a strong points haul at Portimao too.

2020 marked Portugal's return to the F1 calendar for the first time in 24 year, and the promoters have managed to ink a deal for a second grand prix in as many years.

Last year's event saw Hamilton claim his 92nd race victory, surpassing Michael Schumacher's long-standing of most grand prix wins by a single driver.

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Qualifying 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30 Race 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00* 23:00 19:30

*+1 day

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in Europe

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Race: 16:00 - 18:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in the US

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Race: 10:00 - 12:00 PT / 07:00 - 09:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 AEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 3rd May 2021

Race: 00:00 - 02:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Race: 23:00 - 01:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Portuguese session timings in India

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Race: 19:30 - 21:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Portuguese Grand Prix

For Portimao, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest compounds from its F1 tyre range - C1, C2 and C3.

