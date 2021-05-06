2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes has been the dominant manufacturer at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya of late, with only the infamous collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the 2016 Spanish GP preventing the German manufacturer from completing a clean sweep of victories in the V6 turbo hybrid era.

The Black Arrows will also be boosted by its result in the Portuguese Grand Prix last weekend, with Hamilton passing Max Verstappen to take a convincing victory at Portimao.

While the opening two races saw a close battle between Mercedes and Red Bull, the Algarve event was largely a one-sided contest, as Mercedes enjoyed a visible advantage over its main rival in race trim.

The tyre allocation for Barcelona is also the same as Portimao, with Pirelli again bringing its three hardest compounds due to the loads generated by the cars at the Spanish venue.

The Barcelona circuit has undergone minor changes since the last running of the Spanish GP, with Turn 10 completely remodelled to improve safety.

2021 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Europe

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in the US

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 006:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Australia

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 0:00 AEST

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in Japan

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Spanish GP session timings in India

Friday 7th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 8th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 9th May 2021

Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Spanish Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range to Barcelona, C1, C2 and C3 - the same allocation used last time out in Portimao.

