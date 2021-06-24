2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

The Red Bull Ring is holding a double header for the second time in as many years due to the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix - itself a replacement event for the cancelled Canadian Grand Prix.

In contrast to last season, the first race will run under the Styrian Grand Prix banner on June 25-28, followed by the Austrian Grand Prix on July 2-4.

Red Bull head to its home races on the back of a trio of successes n Monaco, Azerbaijan and Baku, giving it a handsome lead over Mercedes in the standings.

However, the Milton Keynes outfit must be wary of the fact that the German manufacturer won both races in Austria last year, with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton scoring a victory apiece.

The nature of the Austrian circuit will serve as an important indicator of the relative performances of Mercedes and Red Bull's engines, after Toto Wolff stated that Honda has made a "huge step forward" with its power unit.

Christian Horner has since dismissed Wolff's claims, saying homologation rules does not allow it to make this kind of progress during the season.

2021 Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 09:30 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 19:30 18:30 15:00 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Qualifying 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30 - 11:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 14:00 - 16:00 BST

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings in Europe

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 CEST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in the US

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 05:30 - 06:30 ET / 02:30 - 03:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 09:00 - 11:00 PT / 06:00 - 08:00 PT

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 23:00 - 01:00 AEST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 18:30 - 19:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 SAT / 12:30 - 13:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAT / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAT / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 15:00 - 17:00 SAT / 16:00 - 18:00 EAT

2021 Formula 1 Styrian GP session timings in India

Friday 25th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 26th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 27th June 2021

Race: 18:30 - 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Styrian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 compounds from its tyre range to the Red Bull Ring. This is the same tyre allocation as the last weekend's French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard.

