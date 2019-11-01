Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021

shares
comments
F1 cars will look more different to each other in 2021
By:
Nov 1, 2019, 8:30 AM

The FIA has outlined seven areas it believes will lead to Formula 1 cars looking more visibly different from 2021.

At the reveal of the incoming rules overhaul at the United States Grand Prix, FIA head of single seater technical matters Nikolas Tombazis said attempts had been made to improve the differentiation between the shapes of cars.

He believes there is the opportunity for notable performance and aesthetic differentiators, although some areas have been restricted because they are key to preventing cars producing too much wake and hurting efforts to make them easier to follow.

In its presentation, the FIA outlined the nose, front wing and endplates, engine intake, sidepod intake shape, sidepod shake and engine cover spine, brake ducts and rear wing and endplates as areas it can “foresee visual differentiation”. Areas that have been restricted include under-chassis devices, bargeboards, diffuser and rear wing endplate “complexities”.

The FIA says this is because “important to protect the essence of the research that has been carried out”.

“There’s been quite a lot of discussion about different shapes between the cars,” said Tombazis. “In the last month and a half there was initiative taken to increase the differentiation a bit. We do expect there to be numerous areas where cars will look different to each other and can look different.”

2021 rules rendering
2021 rules rendering

To illustrate its point, the FIA has mocked up three car concepts that would be legal under the new technical regulations. 

The purpose of these mock-ups are to prove that the same rules create different shapes.

In their designs, the FIA highlights two clearly different nose shapes, one being long and round to a point and another ending more bulbous.

There are considerably different approaches to the front wing, in shape, number of elements and the angle of the aeroplane-wing-style endplate.

Read Also:

All three designs have distinctive sidepod shapes, while there are three different rear wing, fences under the diffuser and engine cover designs illustrated as well.

“There are numerous features between the cars [in the presentation] that are different,” said Tombazis.

“Clearly, we’re not suggesting that any car will look exactly like any one of those images. But we are suggesting that the rules do give the opportunity for these differences to exist.

“We feel we’ve taken a huge step towards rules that still allow teams to be creative and aerodynamicists to be creative while achieving the key objectives.”

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering

Photo by: Motorsport.com

2021 rules rendering

2021 rules rendering

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Next article
F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021

Previous article

F1 teams must give rookies two FP1 outings from 2021

Next article

Ferrari: 2021 regs "good starting point", veto not ruled out

Ferrari: 2021 regs "good starting point", veto not ruled out
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

1h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

3
NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

4
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
5
NHRA

John Lawson's Funny Car career begins to blossom

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.