Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Yas Marina Circuit plays hosts the final round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on November 18-20. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, and Mercedes rival George Russell admitted that Red Bull has the edge over its rivals going into the business part of the weekend.

Ferrari was again only the third-fastest team in practice, with Charles Leclerc trailling both Verstappen and Russell in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit.

  • Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022 
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:00

11:00

05:00

02:00

21:00

19:00

15:30

FP2

 13:00

14:00

 08:00

05:00

 00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

FP3

10:30

11:30

05:30

 02:30

21:30¹

 19:30

16:00

Q

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 01:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN3
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Yas Marina throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Abu Dhabi GP - FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'26.633
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'26.853 0.220
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'26.888 0.255
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'26.967 0.334
5 New Zealand Liam Lawson
Red Bull 1'27.201 0.568
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'27.268 0.635
7 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Ferrari 1'27.429 0.796
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'27.619 0.986
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'27.655 1.022
10 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'27.840 1.207
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'27.845 1.212
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'27.891 1.258
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'27.991 1.358
14 Poland Robert Kubica
Alfa Romeo 1'28.064 1.431
15 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 1'28.098 1.465
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'28.142 1.509
17 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas 1'28.204 1.571
18 Mexico Patricio O'Ward
McLaren 1'28.350 1.717
19 Australia Jack Doohan
Alpine 1'28.484 1.851
20 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
Aston Martin 1'28.672 2.039
View full results

Abu Dhabi GP - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'25.146
2 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'25.487 0.341
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'25.599 0.453
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'25.761 0.615
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'25.852 0.706
6 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'25.932 0.786
7 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'26.038 0.892
8 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'26.043 0.897
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'26.124 0.978
10 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'26.300 1.154
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'26.377 1.231
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'26.395 1.249
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'26.479 1.333
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'26.547 1.401
15 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'26.680 1.534
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'26.750 1.604
17 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'26.839 1.693
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'26.915 1.769
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'27.036 1.890
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'27.262 2.116
View full results
