F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen set the pace in Friday practice, and Mercedes rival George Russell admitted that Red Bull has the edge over its rivals going into the business part of the weekend.

Ferrari was again only the third-fastest team in practice, with Charles Leclerc trailling both Verstappen and Russell in FP2.

What time does qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi GP will begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Date : Saturday, November 19, 2022

: Saturday, November 19, 2022 Start time: 18:00 local time / 14:00 GMT / 15:00 CEST / 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 23:00 JST / 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30¹ 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN3

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Yas Marina throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

