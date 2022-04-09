F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Ferrari topped both practice sessions on Friday in the run up to qualifying, with Carlos Sainz setting the pace in FP1 and teammate Charles Leclerc going even quicker in FP2.

Max Verstappen separated Leclerc and Sainz in second practice, suggesting Australia might feature another two-horse battle between Red Bull Ferrari.

What time does qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Australian will begin at 16:00 local time (+10 GMT) at the Albert Park Circuit on Saturday. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, April 9, 2022

: Saturday, April 9, 2022 Start time: 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Friday) / 16:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Qualifying 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Albert Park throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

