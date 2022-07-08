Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The picturesque Red Bull Ring hosts the 11th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on July 8-10. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

In a format shake-up, qualifying will take place on Friday and determine the starting order for the Sprint on Saturday. The results of the 100km sprint event will in turn will form the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

What time does qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Austrian will begin at 5pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

  • Date: Friday, July 8, 2022 
  • Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Sunday) / 00:00 JST (Sunday) / 20:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Q

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPNU
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Spielberg throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Friday.

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit F1 apex’
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Prime
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Prime

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B were not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best" Prime

The combination behind the Silverstone battles that showed "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner.

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
