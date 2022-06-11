F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Listen to this article

Ferrari set the pace in Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc leading Red Bull's Sergio Perez by two tenths in FP2. Max Verstappen was third in the sister Red Bull, while Fernando Alonso put Alpine a strong fourth in the order at the end of the day.

George Russell was Mercedes' top driver in seventh.

What time does qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was due to begin at 6pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku City Circuit but has been pushed back by 15 minutes after FP3 was also delayed for barrier repairs. The three-part session will last approximately one hour, although red flags could lead to further delays.

Baku qualifying directly clashes with the start of Le Mans 24 Hours, but the due to Baku's delay fans can at least watch the first laps of Le Mans without having to miss any F1 action.

Date : Saturday, June 11, 2022

: Saturday, June 11, 2022 Start time: 18:15 local time / 14:15 GMT / 15:15 BST / 16:15 CEST / 16:15 SAST / 17:15 EAT / 10:15 ET / 07:15 PT / 00:15 AEST (Sunday) / 23:15 JST / 19:45 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:15 15:15 16:15 10:15 07:15 00:15¹ 23:15 19:45 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Baku throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP2 results:

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - FP1 results: