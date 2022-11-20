2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Red Bull locked out the front row for the season finale, with Max Verstappen taking pole position from Sergio Perez.

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will share the second row of the grid, while Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will line up fifth and sixth respectively in the two Mercedes cars.

When is the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi will begin at 5pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Yas Marina Circuit in the United Arab Emirates.

Date : Sunday, November 20, 2022

: Sunday, November 20, 2022 Start time: 17:00 local time / 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CET / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:00 11:00 05:00 02:00 21:00 19:00 15:30 FP2 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30 FP3 10:30 11:30 05:30 02:30 21:30¹ 19:30 16:00 Q 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 01:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

