Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 10. Here's how you can watch the 11th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after a dominant drive in Saturday's Sprint.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will line up second and third respectively and aiming to take some points off Verstappen, who leads the championship by 38 points going into Red Bull's home race.

George Russell will be the top Mercedes driver on the grid in fourth, ahead of the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

When is the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

  • Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Q

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Austrian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Austrian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
4 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull
6 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine
7 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
9 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
13 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo
14 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin
19 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine
20 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo
