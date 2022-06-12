Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The Baku Street Circuit hosts the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 12. Here's how you can watch the eighth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc starts the race from pole position in the Ferrari ahead of Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, with Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz lining up fourth.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+4 GMT) at the Baku Street Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, June, 2022
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 11:00 GMT / 12:00 BST / 13:00 CEST / 13:00 SAST / 14:00 EAT / 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT / 21:00 AEST / 20:00 JST / 16:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

16:30

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

04:00

21:00

20:00

 16:30

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'41.359
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'41.641 0.282
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'41.706 0.347
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'41.814 0.455
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'42.712 1.353
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'42.845 1.486
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'42.924 1.565
8 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'43.056 1.697
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'43.091 1.732
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'43.173 1.814
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'43.398 2.039
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'43.574 2.215
13 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'43.585 2.226
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'43.790 2.431
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'44.444 3.085
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'44.643 3.284
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'44.719 3.360
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'45.367 4.008
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'45.371 4.012
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'45.775 4.416
View full results
