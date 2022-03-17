Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Haas: 'Good interest’ from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole Next / Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain after positive COVID-19 test
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP Special feature

2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview

The 2022 Formula 1 season kicks off this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix and fans around the world will be eagerly tuning in to watch a new era of F1 unfold live. Here's the full schedule for the race.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

Ferrari looked particularly strong in pre-season testing and is considered by many to be the early favourite for 2022, raising hopes that it might be able to end a winning drought stretching back to the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix.

The new Red Bull RB18 looked particularly quick, too, especially after the Austrian team introduced a major upgrade on the final day of testing in Bahrain.

The biggest question mark is over Mercedes' pace, with Lewis Hamilton publicly claiming that the new W13 is not a race winner as things stand. However, given the immense success Mercedes has achieved since the start of the V6 turbo hybrid era in 2014, it won't be long until the German manufacturer turns around its car - if its struggles in pre-season testing were indeed a true indicator of its current state.

McLaren was a standout team in the Barcelona test, but lost some of its luster when the field travelled to Bahrain last week - not helped by Daniel Ricciardo missing the second test with an illness later diagnosed to be COVID-19.

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

08:00

05:00

23:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00

16:00

 11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

12:00

13:00

08:00

 05:00

23:00

 21:00

17:30

Qualifying

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

 02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Race 

15:00

16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in local timezone

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 19:00 local time

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 18:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 GMT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 15:00 GMT

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Europe

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CET
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 16:00 CET

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in the US

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Australia

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00¹ AEDT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00¹ AEDT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT

Monday 21st March 2022

  • Race: 02:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Japan

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Monday 21st March 2022

  • Race: 00:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in Africa

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Bahrain GP session timings in India

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race: 20:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Pirelli will bring the hardest tyres from its range for the season opener in Bahrain. Teams will have the option of choosing between C1, C2 and C3 compounds.

shares
comments

Related video

Haas: 'Good interest’ from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole
Previous article

Haas: 'Good interest’ from F1 sponsors to fill big Uralkali hole
Next article

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain after positive COVID-19 test

Hulkenberg replaces Vettel in Bahrain after positive COVID-19 test
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Injured van der Mark likely to miss WSBK season opener
World Superbike

Injured van der Mark likely to miss WSBK season opener

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Indonesian GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut Dakar Prime
Dakar

The positive future implications of Audi's creditable Dakar debut

Latest news

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champ
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Verstappen "will have less pressure" as reigning F1 champ

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

Ferrari seeks further clarity over Mercedes F1 mirror concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari seeks further clarity over Mercedes F1 mirror concept

Why Hulkenberg's latest F1 comeback is his most challenging yet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hulkenberg's latest F1 comeback is his most challenging yet

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains Prime

Why all fans should appreciate Hamilton in F1 while the chance remains

OPINION: While Lewis Hamilton is seemingly not ready to embrace his approaching forties any time soon, there’s no escaping that he’s in the twilight of his time in Formula 1. It’s time to sit back and objectively consider his prowess behind the wheel rather than get bogged down in a bitter rivalry

Formula 1
14 h
Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front Prime

Why F1 2022's biggest political fight may not be at the front

OPINION: The wait for the 2022 Formula 1 season to get underway is almost over. Much has been said about the rivalries between the top teams, but it may well be that the biggest rumble this season is instead focused entirely on what again looks like a tight midfield fight

Formula 1
15 h
How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Prime

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

The fallout from Abu Dhabi kept Formula 1 in the headlines for all the wrong reasons over the off-season. But wider global events have also brought their own challenges as F1 prepares for its new era to begin

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter Prime

The surprising F1 first race win trend its new era may alter

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to embark on the first race of its eagerly anticipated new era. Every team is talking the rest up, but only one can be the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix victor and very likely set the tone for the championship’s coming campaign.

Formula 1
Mar 16, 2022
The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record Prime

The challenges Hamilton must overcome to topple Schumacher's record

Lewis Hamilton has got a hungry young teammate in George Russell, a take-no-prisoners arch-rival in Max Verstappen, and he reckons his Mercedes W13 car is the fourth best on the 2022 Formula 1 grid. But he says he’ll bounce back like never before from the disappointment of his controversial 2021 world championship defeat

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order Prime

What the trackside view reveals about the early 2022 F1 pecking order

Formula 1's new heavyweights are easy on the eye when it comes to looks. But which teams have nailed the revamped 2022 rules package? Motorsport.com went trackside in Bahrain to find out

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test Prime

How McLaren’s eye-catching start stalled at the Bahrain test

After an impressive showing at Barcelona, McLaren’s fortunes took a hit with a stop-start Bahrain test hit by front brake woe and Daniel Ricciardo sidelined having tested positive for COVID-19. While it goes into the opener on the backfoot with fixes to find, the Woking team still appears set to be a contender at the front

Formula 1
Mar 15, 2022
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing Prime

The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing

From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test...

Formula 1
Mar 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.