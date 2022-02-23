Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Barcelona F1 testing as it happened Next / How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside
Formula 1 / Barcelona February testing Testing report

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Norris puts McLaren on top on first day

Lando Norris put McLaren on top at Barcelona with a pair of fastest times in the final hour of running on day one at Formula 1's first 2022 pre-season test.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Listen to this article

The Briton's late improvements on the C4 soft tyre meant he jumped ahead of Wednesday morning pacesetter Charles Leclerc, to lead the day with a best time of 1m19.568s, which was 0.597s faster than Leclerc managed during the opening four hours of running.

As was the case during the morning, the session ran uninterrupted throughout, a continued surprise for anyone expecting the wholesale rule changes to mean the teams would struggle to quickly rack up significant mileage.

But there was again a mileage discrepancy across the grid, as Haas and Alfa Romeo – both of which switched drivers for the second session – ended the day on much lower totals than the leading squads in the mileage stakes, which were headed by Ferrari's 153.

In total, eight teams completed over 100 laps, with Red Bull second best on 147 in Max Verstappen's hands all day.

For most of the afternoon there was little change in the timesheets before Norris's late improvements, save for the drivers that had jumped aboard for the second session working their way up the leaderboard.

This included Carlos Sainz, who took over from Leclerc at the wheel of the F1-75 and finished the day with the third fastest time – 0.251s slower than his teammate's best, also using the C3 rubber.

Lewis Hamilton was another driver getting their first taste of official pre-season action in the afternoon, with the seven-time world champion working his way up to a best of 1m20.929s – set on the C3 rubber – to end the day with fifth fastest time, one spot behind new teammate George Russell.

Hamilton a chunk of the afternoon in the Mercedes garage as the team worked on his front suspension, with the Briton's ride observed as bouncing significantly as he ran down the main straight during the final hour.

Sebastian Vettel's 1m21.276s from the morning session remained as the sixth best time, while Yuki Tsunoda's 1m21.638s put him seventh for the day.

Fernando Alonso was shuffled down to eighth for Alpine, although he did improve his best time compared to the morning by nearly two seconds to a 1m21.746s – set on the C2 tyres.

Verstappen spent all of the afternoon session completing long-run efforts, which meant his time from the morning session stood as his best to the end, where he finished ninth in the day's combined standings.

Valtteri Bottas took over from Robert Kubica at Alfa Romeo and set the 10th fastest time overall with a set of C3 tyres, but he barely doubled his teammate's lap total.

In the morning Alfa Romeo revealed it was forced to work on a series of minor glitches.

Alex Albon's first testing time with Williams yielded the 11th fastest time, just ahead of Mick Schumacher – in for Haas in place of Nikita Mazepin for the afternoon.

But Schumacher was another to register few laps as his running was heavily disrupted by his floor becoming damaged.

Lance Stroll was the lowest ranked afternoon-only runner with a 1m23.327s on the C2s putting him 13th, ahead of the best efforts from the morning running from Nicholas Latifi, Mazepin and Kubica.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap Laps/Tyres
1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:19.568   103/C4
2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:20.165 +0.597s 80/C3
3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:20.416 +0.848s 73/C3
4 George Russell Mercedes 1:20.784 +1.216s 77/C3
5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.929 +1.361s 50/C3
6 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1:21.276 +1.708s 52/C3
7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.638 +2.070s 121/C3
8 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1:21.746 +2.178s 127/C2
9 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.246 +2.678s 147/C2
10 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.572 +3.004s 23/C3
11 Alex Albon Williams 1:22.760 +3.192s 66/C3
12 Mick Schumacher Haas 1:22.926 +3.358s 23/C3
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:23.327 +3.759s 67/C2
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:23.379 +3.811s 66/C3
15 Nikita Mazepin Haas 1:24.505 +4.937s 20/C2
16 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 1:25.909 +6.341s 9/C3
shares
comments

Related video

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Previous article

Barcelona F1 testing as it happened
Next article

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Barcelona February testing Prime
Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi
Formula 1

Verstappen blasts "very unfair" decision to drop F1 race director Masi

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Ricciardo keeps McLaren on top in second morning Barcelona February testing
Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Ricciardo keeps McLaren on top in second morning

Latest news

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas to drop Uralkali branding for final day of F1 testing

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 Aston F1 car a “completely different animal”

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes behind Ferrari and McLaren so far in F1 testing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Prime

The early clues testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
4 h
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Prime

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
12 h
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Prime

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock...

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Prime

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

OPINION: It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Motorsport.com discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Prime

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Prime

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Prime

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, Sky pundit Karun Chandhok gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Prime

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign.

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.