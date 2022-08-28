Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on August 28. Here's how you can watch the 14th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen topped qualifying on Saturday by a big margin but will have to start the race from 15th on the grid due to a penalty for exceeding his allocation of power unit elements.

Verstappen's title rival Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) has also been hit with the same penalty and will be taking the start from 16th place.

However, a Ferrari and a Red Bull will share the front row of the grid, with Carlos Sainz lining up on pole position ahead of Sergio Perez.

Alpine's Fernando Alonso will be starting from third, ahead of the top Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton.

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Belgian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'44.297
2 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'44.462 0.165
3 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'45.368 1.071
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'45.503 1.206
5 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'45.776 1.479
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'45.837 1.540
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'45.767 1.470
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'45.827 1.530
9 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'46.611 2.314
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'46.344 2.047
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'46.401 2.104
12 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'46.557 2.260
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'46.692 2.395
14 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'47.866 3.569
15 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'43.665
16 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'44.553 0.256
17 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'45.180 0.883
18 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'46.178 1.881
19 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'46.085 1.788
20 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'47.718 3.421
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

