Previous / Why McLaren felt it had to act on Ricciardo Next / The key floor trends that have defined F1 2022
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the Spa-Francorchmaps Circuit this weekend for the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the race that marks the start of the second half of the season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

One of the most iconic tracks in all of motorsport, Spa-Francorchamps hosts the 14th round of the 2022 F1 season on August 26-28. The track has undergone an expensive 80-million overhaul since F1 last 'raced' at the venue in 2021, including a partial resurfacing to improve safety for competitors.

However, the changes wouldn't take away the challenge of racing at Spa, with the company behind the upgradation work stressing that Eau Rouge would continue to remain flat out in grand prix cars in 2022.

This year's race is also special as it could well be the last Belgian GP in a while, with the circuit's contract with F1 expiring after Sunday. A return to Spa in 2023 has not been ruled out yet by series chief Stefano Domenicali, but its inclusion to the calendar will depend on the fate of other events such as the Chinese GP.

On the eve of the Belgian GP, McLaren announced that it will be parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the current season, a year early into his three-season contract. The Woking team is trying to secure Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri as his replacement, but the Frenchman is also claimed by his long-time backer Alpine - and F1's Contract Recongition Board is now set to decide his fate for 2023.

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India

Friday 26th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 28th August 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Belgian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to Belgium, the same allocation as used in France and Hungary prior to the summer break.

