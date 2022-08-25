2022 F1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

One of the most iconic tracks in all of motorsport, Spa-Francorchamps hosts the 14th round of the 2022 F1 season on August 26-28. The track has undergone an expensive 80-million overhaul since F1 last 'raced' at the venue in 2021, including a partial resurfacing to improve safety for competitors.

However, the changes wouldn't take away the challenge of racing at Spa, with the company behind the upgradation work stressing that Eau Rouge would continue to remain flat out in grand prix cars in 2022.

This year's race is also special as it could well be the last Belgian GP in a while, with the circuit's contract with F1 expiring after Sunday. A return to Spa in 2023 has not been ruled out yet by series chief Stefano Domenicali, but its inclusion to the calendar will depend on the fate of other events such as the Chinese GP.

On the eve of the Belgian GP, McLaren announced that it will be parting ways with Daniel Ricciardo at the end of the current season, a year early into his three-season contract. The Woking team is trying to secure Formula 2 champion Oscar Piastri as his replacement, but the Frenchman is also claimed by his long-time backer Alpine - and F1's Contract Recongition Board is now set to decide his fate for 2023.

2022 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in the US

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Australia

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 28th August 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Japan

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Belgian GP session timings in India

Friday 26th August 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 27th August 2022

Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 28th August 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Belgian Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft tyre from its range to Belgium, the same allocation as used in France and Hungary prior to the summer break.