Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal Next / Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Formula 1 / British GP News

2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Silverstone this weekend for the on July 1-3 for the 10th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen leads the championship by 46 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, with the top Ferrari of Charles Leclerc a further three points behind.

In the constructors' standings, Red Bull has built a sizeable 76 point lead over Ferrari.

Silverstone has been a Mercedes territory in the hybrid era, with Lewis Hamilton winning eight of the 10 races there since 2014.

While it is unlikely Mercedes will be able to challenge for victory again this year, the track will show how much progress it has made in fixing the issues with its 2022 F1 car.

2022 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 BST

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 15:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Europe

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 16:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in the US

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Australia

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Monday 4th July 2022

  • Race: 00:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Japan

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 23:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in Africa

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 16:00 SAST / 17:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 British GP session timings in India

Friday 1st July 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 2nd July 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 3rd July 2022

  • Race: 19:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the British Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range to Silverstone, namely the C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft.

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Previous article

Ferrari Trento renews F1 podium celebration toast deal
Next article

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme

Alpine F1 team launches ambitious Race(H)er programme
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring Norisring
DTM

BMW M4 GT3 has made "quantum leap" over M6 at Norisring

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM Norisring
DTM

Lamborghini driver Perera joins GRT for Norisring DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Piquet "definitely not a racist" but Hamilton comment "not correct"

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Silverstone "good reference" on my progress with Ferrari F1 car

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas F1 plans FIA talks over Magnussen front wing flag call

Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Real action" needed to stop giving "older voices" a platform

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
9 h
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.