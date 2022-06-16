Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Montreal this weekend for the ninth round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the Canadian Grand Prix, which returns on the calendar for the first time in three years.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

Max Verstappen heads to Canada with an extended lead of 21 points over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez following his victory in Baku last weekend. Charles Leclerc has dropped to third in the standings, 31 points behind Verstappen, after retiring from Azerbaijan due to technical issues on his Ferrari.

In the constructors' championship, Red Bull holds a commanding advantage of 81 points over Ferrari due to their contrasting fortunes in recent races.

Canada has been a happy hunting ground for Lewis Hamilton, with the British driver having won a record-equalling seven races at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve since his F1 debut in 2007, including four in the last five occasions.

However, with Mercedes struggling for competitiveness at the start of F1's ground-effect era, Red Bull and Ferrari are the favourites going into the first Canadian GP since 2019.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari have won races at Montreal since the introduction of V6 turbo engines, with Daniel Ricciardo scoring a memorable win for the former in 2014 and Sebastian Vettel winning the 2018 edition of the race for Scuderia.

2022 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

23:30

FP2

 21:00 22:00

23:00

 17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

 02:30¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Montreal

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 local time

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 local time
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 local time

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Race: 14:00 local time

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 BST

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 2:00 BST

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Race: 19:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Europe

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 -00:00 CEST

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Race: 20:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in the US

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 ET / 14:00 - 15:00 PT

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 AEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 20th June 2022

  • Race: 04:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 JST

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 20th June 2022

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in Africa

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAST / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 SAST / 00:00 - 01:00 EAT (Saturday)

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAST / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAST / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Race: 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Canadian GP session timings in India

Friday 17th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 18th June 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 03:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 19th June 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
  • Race: 23:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Canadian Grand Prix

As was the case in Monaco and Baku, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Montreal - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.

