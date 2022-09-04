2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start his home race from pole position after edging out Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.021s.

Carlos Sainz will line up third on the grid following a much better showing from Scuderia in qualifying compared to a week ago in Belgium, when it was no match to the two Red Bulls.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will take the start in fourth and sixth respectively, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez sandwiched in between the two after suffering a crash late in qualifying on Saturday.

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.

Date : Sunday, September 4, 2022

: Sunday, September 4, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

