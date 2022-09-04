Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot Next / Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on September 4. Here's how you can watch the 15th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start his home race from pole position after edging out Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.021s. 

Carlos Sainz will line up third on the grid following a much better showing from Scuderia in qualifying compared to a week ago in Belgium, when it was no match to the two Red Bulls.

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will take the start in fourth and sixth respectively, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez sandwiched in between the two after suffering a crash late in qualifying on Saturday.

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Zandvoort.

  • Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Dutch Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'10.342
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'10.363 0.021
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'10.434 0.092
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'10.648 0.306
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'11.077 0.735
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'11.147 0.805
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'11.174 0.832
8 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'11.442 1.100
9 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'12.556 2.214
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin -
11 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'11.512 1.170
12 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'11.605 1.263
13 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'11.613 1.271
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'11.704 1.362
15 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'11.802 1.460
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'11.961 1.619
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'12.041 1.699
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'12.081 1.739
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'12.391 2.049
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'13.353 3.011
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot
Previous article

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot
Next article

Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta

Domenicali: F1 must respect superlicence rules on Herta
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more San Marino GP
MotoGP

2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

The battle between McLaren and Alpine over Oscar Piastri’s services for 2023 has dominated the Formula 1 news agenda over recent weeks.

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri is investigating the issue that ended Yuki Tsunoda’s Dutch Grand Prix early after his Formula 1 car felt like it was “drifting”, causing him to stop twice on track.

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
14 h
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.