Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Zandvoort this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 15th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

A regular fixture on the F1 calendar from 1960s to 1980s, Zandvoort returned to the F1 calendar last year following an expensive redevelopment plan to bring it up to date with modern standards.

Last year's race was won by Max Verstappen and all eyes will again be on the home hero, who has stretched out  a 93-point lead in the championship on the back of three consecutive victories in France, Hungary and Belgium.

Verstappen and Red Bull were a class apart from the rest of the field at Spa last weekend and Zandvoort should provide evidence as to whether that advantage was track-specific or if the Austrian team has found something in the summer break that has pulled it further clear of competition. 

This year, the FIA will trial running DRS at the final banked corner in first practice before deciding whether to continue with it for the remainder of the weekend.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

03:30

20:30

19:30

16:00

FP2

 14:00 15:00

16:00

 10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

 19:30

FP3

10:00

11:00

12:00

06:00

 03:00

20:00

 19:00

15:30

Q

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

 23:00

22:00

18:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 -17:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT 

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:00 AEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT 

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th September 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft tyre from its range to the Netherlands to cope with the high demands posed by the Zandvoort track. 

