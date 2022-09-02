2022 F1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

A regular fixture on the F1 calendar from 1960s to 1980s, Zandvoort returned to the F1 calendar last year following an expensive redevelopment plan to bring it up to date with modern standards.

Last year's race was won by Max Verstappen and all eyes will again be on the home hero, who has stretched out a 93-point lead in the championship on the back of three consecutive victories in France, Hungary and Belgium.

Verstappen and Red Bull were a class apart from the rest of the field at Spa last weekend and Zandvoort should provide evidence as to whether that advantage was track-specific or if the Austrian team has found something in the summer break that has pulled it further clear of competition.

This year, the FIA will trial running DRS at the final banked corner in first practice before deciding whether to continue with it for the remainder of the weekend.

2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 10:30 11:30 12:30 06:30 03:30 20:30 19:30 16:00 FP2 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 FP3 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Q 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:30 - 12:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:00 - 12:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 -17:00 CEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in the US

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 06:30 - 07:30 ET / 03:30 - 04:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 06:00 - 07:00 ET / 03:00 - 04:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:00 AEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST

Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in Africa

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30 SAST / 13:30 - 14:30 EAT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 SAST / 13:00 - 14:00 EAT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 SAST / 16:00 - 17:00 EAT

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Dutch GP session timings in India

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:00 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:30 - 16:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Race: 18:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Dutch Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C1 hard, C2 medium and C3 soft tyre from its range to the Netherlands to cope with the high demands posed by the Zandvoort track.