2022 F1 French Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc will start the race from pole position after receiving a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying. However, Leclerc will not be able to receive help from Sainz in the race itself with the Spaniard due to start at the back of the grid due to a power unit change penalty.

This means Leclerc will have to contend with the two Red Bulls alone, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez line up right behind him in second and third respectively.

When is the F1 French Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 French Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

Date : Sunday, July 24, 2022

: Sunday, July 24, 2022 Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the French Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 French Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 French Grand Prix - Starting grid: