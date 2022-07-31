Tickets Subscribe
Leclerc: Ferrari struggled "massively" with F1 tyres in Hungary qualifying Next / Alonso frustrated to lose out to Ocon in qualifying with "mega" car
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on July 31. Here's how you can watch the 13th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Listen to this article

Mercedes' George Russell will start an F1 race from pole position for the first time in his career after topping Saturday's qualifying session in Hungary.

Russell will be joined on the front row by the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, with Charles Leclerc right behind him in the other F1-75.

A DRS failure leaves Lewis Hamilton seventh on the grid.

Red Bull will have a mountain to climb in what is the final race before the summer break, with championship leader Max Verstappen starting 10th after suffering a loss of power in qualifying, and Sergio Perez lining up in 11th place after failing to get into Q3.

When is the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Hungaroring.

  • Date: Sunday, July 31, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'17.377
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'17.421 0.044
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'17.567 0.190
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'17.769 0.392
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'18.018 0.641
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'18.078 0.701
7 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'18.142 0.765
8 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'18.157 0.780
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'18.379 1.002
10 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'18.823 1.446
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'18.516 1.139
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'18.573 1.196
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'18.825 1.448
14 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'19.137 1.760
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'19.202 1.825
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'19.240 1.863
17 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'19.256 1.879
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'19.273 1.896
19 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'19.527 2.150
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'19.570 2.193
View full results
