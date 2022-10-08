2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after beating Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.010s in Saturday's qualifying.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz will line up in third place and will be joined on the second row of the grid by the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The best of the rest spot will go to Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

When is the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time at the Suzuka Circuit.

Date : Sunday, October 9, 2022

: Sunday, October 9, 2022 Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 FP2 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 FP3 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Q 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30 Race 05:00 06:00 07:00 01:00 22:00 15:00 14:00 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN2

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

