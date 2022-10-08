Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The 2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix takes place this Sunday on October 9. Here's how you can watch the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position after beating Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc by just 0.010s in Saturday's qualifying.

Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz will line up in third place and will be joined on the second row of the grid by the Red Bull of Sergio Perez.

The best of the rest spot will go to Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

When is the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time at the Suzuka Circuit.

  • Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022
  • Start time: 05:00 GMT / 06:00 BST / 07:00 CEST / 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT / 01:00 ET / 22:00 PT (Saturday) / 15:00 AEST / 14:00 JST / 10:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Q

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

How can I watch the Japanese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1 

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Japanese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'29.304
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.314 0.010
3 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'29.361 0.057
4 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'29.709 0.405
5 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'30.165 0.861
6 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'30.261 0.957
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.322 1.018
8 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'30.389 1.085
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'30.554 1.250
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'31.003 1.699
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'30.659 1.355
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'30.709 1.405
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'30.808 1.504
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'30.953 1.649
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'31.439 2.135
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'31.311 2.007
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'31.322 2.018
18 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'31.352 2.048
19 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'31.419 2.115
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.511 2.207
View full results
shares
comments

