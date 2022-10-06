Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

2022 F1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Suzuka this weekend for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 18th round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
F1 is returning to Japan for the first time since the start of the pandemic after the 2020 and '21 events were canned due to the country's strict entry restrictions.

The race offers Max Verstappen a chance to seal his second title, having stretched a 104-point lead over Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc with five races still remaining in the season. The Red Bull driver will be declared champion irrespective of Leclerc's result if he wins the race and bags the bonus point for fastest lap.

Red Bull also enjoys a sizeable 137-point advantage in the constructors' standings over Ferrari, while Mercedes is not too far off the Scuderia in third.

Mercedes has been unbeaten at Suzuka since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014, with Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas all scoring victories for the German manufacturer during this period.

A potential Verstappen coronation in Japan would be particularly sweet for Red Bull's engine partner Honda, which announced ahead of its home race that it has strengthened its relationship with the energy driinks giant. 

2022 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

20:00

13:00

12:00

08:30

FP2

 06:00 07:00

08:00

 02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

 11:30

FP3

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

13:00

 12:00

08:30

Q

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

23:00

 16:00

15:00

11:30

Race 

05:00

06:00

07:00

01:00

22:00

15:00

14:00

 10:30

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:00 - 05:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:30 BST (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 BST

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 06:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Europe

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:30 CEST (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 CEST

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 07:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (ET)

Thursday 6th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:00 - 00:00 ET

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:30 ET (extended session)
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 00:00 ET

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 03:00 ET 

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 01:00 ET 

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in the US (PT)

Thursday 6th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 ET (extended session)

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 ET
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 ET 

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Race: 22:00 ET 

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Australia

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 AEST (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 AEST

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 15:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Japan

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 12:00 - 13:00 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:30 JST (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 JST

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 14:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in Africa

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:30 SAST / 09:00 - 10:30 EAT (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:00 - 06:00 SAST / 06:00 - 07:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 08:00 - 09:00 SAST / 09:00 - 10:00 EAT

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 07:00 SAST / 08:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Japanese GP session timings in India

Friday 7th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:30 - 09:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 11:30 - 13:00 IST (extended session)

Saturday 8th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:30 - 09:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 11:30 - 12:30 IST

Sunday 9th October 2022

  • Race: 10:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Japanese Grand Prix

Because of several demanding corners, not least the 130R, Pirelli is bringing the three hardest tyres from its range to Suzuka - C1, C2 and C3.

