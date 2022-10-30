2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Listen to this article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, but with Mercedes duo George Russell and Lewis Hamilton right behind him.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) will line up fourth on the grid for his home race, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc only fifth and seventh - separated by the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas.

When is the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Mexico City GP will begin at 2pm local time at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Date : Sunday, October 30, 2022

: Sunday, October 30, 2022 Start time: 14:00 local time / 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CEST / 22:00 SAST / 23:00 EAT / 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT / 07:00 AEDT (Monday) / 05:00 JST (Monday) / 01:30 IST (Monday)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

How can I watch the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky / RTL

Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Malaysia - Astro Sports

Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio

Singapore - Singtel / Starhub

Thailand - True Visions

Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Starting grid: