2022 F1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

Mercedes and Red Bull Racing are the only two teams to have won at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez since the circuit's return to the F1 calendar in 2015.

It will be a special race for Red Bull's Sergio Perez, who has a strong chance of winning his home event after finishing third to teammate Max Verstappen and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton last year.

Red Bull is yet to be beaten in the second half of the 2022 season, having scored eight wins on trot since the French GP just prior to the summer break in July.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST/CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP2 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 08:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ FP3 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 04:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 Q 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Race 20:00 - 21:00 16:00 13:00 07:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹

Please note clocks will move back one hour at 2am local time in UK, Ireland and Portugal and 3am local time in Central Europe on Sunday.

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Mexico

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 local time

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 local time¹ (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 local time

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Sunday 30th October 2022

Race: 14:00 local time (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:00 - 20:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:30 BST (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 BST

Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 30th October 2022

Race: 20:00 GMT (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Europe

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30¹ CEST (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 30th October 2022

Race: 21:00 CET (daylight saving ends on Sunday morning)

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in the US

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:30 ET / 14:00 - 15:30 PT (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT

Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Sunday 30th October 2022

Race: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:30 AEDT (extended session)

Sunday 30th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT

Qualifying: 07:00 - 08:00 AEDT

Monday 31st October 2022

Race: 07:00 AEDT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:00 - 04:00 JST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:30 JST (extended session)

Sunday 30th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST

Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 24th October 2022

Race: 05:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in Africa

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 20:00 - 21:00 SAT / 21:00 - 22:00 EAT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:30 SAT / 00:00 - 01:30 EAT (extended session)

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAT / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT

Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAT / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 30th October 2022

Race: 22:00 SAT / 23:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Mexico GP session timings in India

Friday 28th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 29th October 2022

Free Practice 2: 02:30 - 04:00 IST (extended session)

Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 30th October 2022

Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Monday 24th October 2022

Race: 01:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Mexico Grand Prix

Pirelli is bringing the C2, C3 and C4 tyres from its range to Mexico City. These are the same tyres that were used in Austin last weekend.