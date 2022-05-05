Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to the United States this weekend for the first-ever Miami Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the fifth round of the 2022 F1 season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc leads the drivers' standings by a reduced margin of 27 points over Max Verstappen heading into Sunday's Florida race.

In the constructors table, Ferrari holds a narrow 11-point lead over Red Bull following the latter's one-two finish in Imola a fortnight ago.

Mercedes sits a long way behind the leading duo but its prospects could be boosted by a major update aimed at solving its porpoising woes.

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

18:30

19:30

20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

00:00¹

FP2

 21:30 22:30

23:30

 17:30

14:30

 07:30¹

06:30¹

 03:00¹

FP3

17:00

18:00

19:00

13:00

 10:00

03:00¹

 02:00¹

22:30

Q

20:00

21:00

22:00

16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Race 

19:30

20:30

21:30

15:30

12:30

05:30¹

04:30¹

 01:00¹

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 6th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:30 - 20:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 BST

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:00 - 19:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Race: 20:30 BST

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Europe

Friday 6th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 CEST

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Race: 21:30 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in the US

Friday 6th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:30 - 15:30 ET / 11:30 - 12:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:30 - 18:30 ET / 14:30 - 15:30 PT

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 ET / 10:00 - 11:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT 

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Race: 15:30 ET / 12:30 PT

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Australia

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:30 - 05:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 07:30 - 08:30 AEST

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:00 - 04:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Monday 9th May 2022

  • Race: 05:30 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Japan

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 03:30 - 04:30 JST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:30 - 07:30 JST

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 02:00 - 03:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Monday 9th May 2022

  • Race: 04:30 JST

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in Africa

Friday 6th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:30 - 21:30 SAST / 21:30 - 22:30 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 23:30 - 00:30 SAST / 00:30 - 01:30 EAT (Saturday)

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 19:00 - 20:00 SAST / 20:00 - 21:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 22:00 - 23:00 SAST / 23:00 - 00:00 EAT

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Race: 21:30 SAST / 22:30 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Miami GP session timings in India

Saturday 7th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 00:00 - 01:00 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Sunday 8th May 2022

  • Qualifying: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Monday 9th May 2022

  • Race: 01:00 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Miami Grand Prix

For F1's first-ever visit to Miami, Pirelli has gone with a conservative tyre choice, bringing C2, C3 and C4 compounds from its range.

