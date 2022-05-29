Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

The streets of Monte Carlo play host to the seventh round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch the most prestigious race on the F1 calendar, the Monaco Grand Prix, on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Charles Leclerc will start his home race from pole position ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, with Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen sharing the second row of the grid.

Perez lost the rear of his RB13 on the entry to Portier, with Sainz unable to avoid the Mexican and damaging his Ferrari in the process. The incident brought an early end to qualify and ensured Leclerc remained on pole, although the Monegasque driver would have liked topped qualifying anyway as he was on an even quicker lap on his final attempt.

Lando Norris will line up an excellent fifth for McLaren, ahead of the top Mercedes of George Russell and Alpine's Fernando Alonso.

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will start the race from eighth in his Mercedes.

When is the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

The 2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

  • Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 23:00 AEST / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Monaco Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'11.376
2 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 1'11.601 0.225
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'11.629 0.253
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'11.666 0.290
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'11.849 0.473
6 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 1'12.112 0.736
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'12.247 0.871
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'12.560 1.184
9 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'12.732 1.356
10 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'13.047 1.671
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'12.797 1.421
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 1'12.909 1.533
13 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 1'12.921 1.545
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'12.964 1.588
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'13.081 1.705
16 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 1'13.611 2.235
17 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'13.660 2.284
18 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'13.678 2.302
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'14.403 3.027
20 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 1'15.606 4.230
View full results
comments

