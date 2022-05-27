Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Formula 1 travels to Monte Carlo this weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the most prestigious race on the 2022 F1 calendar.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Listen to this article

The Monaco weekend will run to a more conventional three-day schedule, with the first two practice sessions taking place on Friday instead of Thursday.

As again, qualifying will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the race, with the streets of Monaco known to be notoriously difficult for overtaking.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

05:00

22:00

21:00

17:30

FP2

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

09:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

11:00

12:00

13:00

07:00

 04:00

21:00

 20:00

16:30

Q

14:00

15:00

16:00

10:00

07:00

 00:00¹

23:00

19:30

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal 

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 14:00 BST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Europe

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 -18:00 CEST

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 CEST

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the US

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:00 - 09:00 ET / 05:00 - 06:00 PT
  • Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 08:00 ET / 04:00 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 08:00 PT 

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Australia

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:00 - 23:00 AEST

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 22:00 AEST

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 23:00 AEST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Japan

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:00 - 22:00 JST

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:00 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 23:00 - 00:00 JST

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 22:00 JST

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in Africa

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:00 - 15:00 SAST / 15:00 - 16:00 EAT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 SAST / 18:00 - 19:00 EAT 

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 14:00 SAST / 14:00 - 15:00 EAT
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 17:00 SAST / 17:00 - 18:00 EAT

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in India

Friday 27th May 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 28th May 2022

  • Free Practice 3:16:30 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 19:30 - 20:30 IST

Sunday 29th May 2022

  • Race: 18:30 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix

Unsurprisingly, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Monaco - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.

