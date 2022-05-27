2022 F1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Listen to this article

The Monaco weekend will run to a more conventional three-day schedule, with the first two practice sessions taking place on Friday instead of Thursday.

As again, qualifying will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the race, with the streets of Monaco known to be notoriously difficult for overtaking.

2022 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30 FP2 15:00 16:00 17:00 11:00 09:00 01:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30 Q 14:00 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 00:00¹ 23:00 19:30 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30

2022 Formula 1 Monaco GP session timings in the UK/Portugal

Friday 27th May 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:00 - 14:00 BST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:30 BST

Saturday 28th May 2022

Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00 BST

Sunday 29th May 2022

Race: 14:00 BST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Pirelli tyre allocation for the Monaco Grand Prix

Unsurprisingly, Pirelli is bringing the three softest tyres from its range to Monaco - C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft.