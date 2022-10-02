2022 F1 World Championship points after the Singapore GP

Listen to this article

Verstappen could have wrapped up his second successive world title in Singapore, but a scruffy race after a poor qualifying left him in last position at one point. He recovered to finish seventh.

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored six points at Marina Bay compared to Ferrari’s Leclerc who bagged 18. The lead in the World Championship is down to 104 points.

Leclerc is now just two points ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Perez, who scored his second win of the season in Singapore.

Perez is now 32 clear of Mercedes’ George Russell, who suffered a disastrous race and failed to score.

Carlos Sainz’s podium finish puts him just one point behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton is now 32 points behind Russell.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ points, Red Bull’s 31-point haul was eclipsed by Ferrari’s 33 thanks to its first double podium since Miami. Red Bull is now 137 clear of Ferrari.

Mercedes lost a massive 31 points to Ferrari, thanks to its worst results of the season, and the gap is out to 66.

McLaren grabbed fourth from Alpine in Singapore, as the French marque suffered a double retirement. McLaren bagged 22 points, putting it four clear with five races to go.

It was also a huge race for Aston Martin, which leapt from ninth to seventh thanks to a 12-point haul – moving ahead of both Haas and AlphaTauri (the only other team to register with one point).

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors